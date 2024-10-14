Strictly star Wynne Evans' incident - everything that has been said so far over 'awkward' moment

Wynne expanded on the situation on BBC Radio Wales on Monday, saying: "I'm absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day. It's not nice to live in that time, but basically, Katya and I are really, really close, and we're really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke.

"It was a stupid joke that went wrong, okay? We thought it was funny. It wasn't funny. It has been totally misinterpreted. Everything's on Katya’s socials. She's talked about it. She explained that it was a joke. She wasn't offended in the least.

"She doesn't feel uncomfortable. We've got a brilliant friendship, an absolutely tight friendship, and I'm sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that's all there is. There is no real story, really."

He added: "I feel weird apologising because I feel like I’ve not really done anything."

The opera singer added that he hoped viewers could move on from the situation, saying: "I'm absolutely still up for it. I'm having the best time of my life. I just don't want this to be the bit that people remember."