Strictly star Wynne Evans' incident - everything that has been said so far over 'awkward' moment

Strictly Come Dancing fans shared their confusion following Saturday's show after two separate incidents appeared to show Katya Jones and her celebrity partner Wynne Evans on awkward terms with one another.
What happened?
One moment of the show appeared to show Wynne slowly moving his hand around Katya's waist, with the dancer pulling it back to her hip and looking less-than-impressed. In another clip, Wynne went to give his dancing partner a high five, with her ignoring the high five and appearing irritated.
While fans on social media were quick to criticise the two moments—particularly regarding the moment where Wynne appeared not to respect Katya's boundaries—the pair have both taken to social media to explain what really happened.
How did Katya respond?
They initially shared a quick video on X, formerly known as Twitter, with Katya writing: "Apologies for this tonight, we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high fives are a running joke. Have a great evening." They said: "We just wanted to say we were messing around."
Katya also shared a video on Instagram Stories where she spoke about the situation, saying: "The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was a... very silly, very silly... inside joke between Wynne and I. So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way is complete nonsense. It's quite absurd, actually. Now, can we just focus on how brilliantly he's doing and what an amazing dancer he's becoming?"
Wynne's response
Wynne expanded on the situation on BBC Radio Wales on Monday, saying: "I'm absolutely heartbroken by the things that have been written about me in the last day. It's not nice to live in that time, but basically, Katya and I are really, really close, and we're really good friends, and on Saturday night we made a stupid joke.
"It was a stupid joke that went wrong, okay? We thought it was funny. It wasn't funny. It has been totally misinterpreted. Everything's on Katya’s socials. She's talked about it. She explained that it was a joke. She wasn't offended in the least.
"She doesn't feel uncomfortable. We've got a brilliant friendship, an absolutely tight friendship, and I'm sorry if anybody was offended by it, but it was a joke. And that's all there is. There is no real story, really."
He added: "I feel weird apologising because I feel like I’ve not really done anything."
The opera singer added that he hoped viewers could move on from the situation, saying: "I'm absolutely still up for it. I'm having the best time of my life. I just don't want this to be the bit that people remember."
How has Strictly reacted?
Although there is no official word from Strictly, a source told the BBC that the welfare team checked on the pair, and there are "no further actions planned".