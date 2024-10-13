Strictly's Katya Jones breaks silence on awkward exchange with Wynne Evans

Strictly star Katya Jones has broken her silence after fans spotted an awkward exchange between the pro and her dance partner Wynne Evans on Saturday's live show.

During the show, Katya was spotted attempting to move Wynne's hand from her waist as host Claudia Winkleman spoke to contestant Pete Wicks about his Quickstep.

© Instagram The pair are making waves on the dance show

Elsewhere, viewers were also quick to spot a second awkward exchange between the pair. After Sam Quek and her partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their electrifying Samba, Katya appeared to avoid Wynne's attempt to score a high-five.

After the show, the dancing duo set the record straight in a brief Instagram video.

© Guy Levy Wynne and Katya performed a Tango on Saturday evening

"Hello everybody it's Wynne and Katya here," the pro dancer began. "We just wanted to say we were just messing around in the 'Clauditorium' on Saturday night and just want to say sorry."

Katya continued: "It was a silly joke," before Wynne added: "Yes sorry."

In the caption, meanwhile, Wynne said: "Apologies for this tonight we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high 5's is a running joke. Have a great evening @katyajones."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with many expressing their support.

© Ray Burmiston The pair addressed their awkward moment

"You haven't done anything wrong, neither has Katya," wrote one while a second added: "You could see it was a joke as Wynne was trying not to laugh," and a third chimed in: "You haven't done anything wrong, no need to apologise. You both did great tonight!"

Saturday's show also saw Love Island's Tasha Ghouri score the first 10s of the series with her spellbinding Charleston. Head judge Shirley said she "couldn't fault it" while Anton described her performance as "practically perfect".

© Guy Levy Tasha and Aljaz scored 10s with their Charleston

Elsewhere, Nick Knowles returned to the dancefloor after missing Movie Week last week, EastEnders star Jamie took home an impressive 34 points with his energetic Salsa and Montell Douglas wowed with her magical waltz, nabbing 33 points.

© Guy Levy Montell and Johannes scored highly with their magical waltz

Reflecting on the Olympian's performance, Anton hailed Montell's routine as his "favourite" of the night, meanwhile, Shirley said the pairing could be a "danger" to other couples hoping to lift the glitterball trophy.