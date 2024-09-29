Hoda Kotb's exit from Today discussed in unexpected SNL joke

Hoda Kotb's sudden exit from the Today Show after over six years at the helm with Savannah Guthrie has already achieved one honor — becoming the butt of a joke on Saturday Night Live.

The show's milestone 50th season premiered on September 28, and the subject of her departure, which was announced earlier this week, was part of a quip on the segment Weekend Update.

Anchor Colin Jost delivered a joke about the 60-year-old longtime news anchor's decision to leave the show after over two decades of work at NBC News, and managed to bring a former (now disgraced) co-anchor into the mix too.

Hoda's emotional decision to leave Today was referenced on SNL

"Hoda Kotb announced she is leaving the Today Show," he started. "Hoda says she will remember her time on the show fondly and not at all," with a picture shown of the host with a glass of wine in her hand, a nod to her days hosting the Fourth Hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

He continued: "Hoda Kotb will be replaced by — oh no, Matt Lauer-be," then flashing a photo of Matt with a Hoda wig photoshopped onto him, leaving the studio audience guffawing.

Colin Jost quipped about her exit on the latest Weekend Update

While Hoda hasn't yet reacted to the joke, she has professed to being a huge fan of the sketch comedy show in the past, having been referenced on it several times before over the course of her long and illustrious career.

The mom-of-two announced live on the air on Thursday that she would be stepping down from her role as one of the co-anchors of Today's main show from 7 AM to 9 AM ET, as well as her co-hosting gig on the Fourth Hour at 11 AM ET with Jenna Bush Hager. You can catch her colleagues' emotional responses in the video below…

A letter was shared from Hoda on social media following the news, which reads: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure."

She clarified that she would be part of the anchor's desk until the beginning of the following year, with her exit officially happening in January 2025. "Looking back, the math is nuts… Because I'll be working through the beginning of 2025, there's plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us."

"Hoda Kotb will be replaced by — oh no, Matt Lauer-be," the joke went

"But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything's going to be just fine. The Peacock's feathers are never ruffled… No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts."

Hoda also wrote that she hopes to remain with the "NBC family" in some capacity, although has not clarified what that will entail, and hopes to spend more time with her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

The longtime news anchor's decision to leave elicited an emotional reaction from all of her co-hosts

"Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine," she concluded, signing off: "Love, Hoda."