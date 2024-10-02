Kelly Ripa looks totally different in must-see photos to mark 54th birthday amid 'triggering' discussion on LIVE

Happy birthday Kelly Ripa! The daytime TV icon and media veteran celebrates her 54th birthday on the air once again, and it looks like she's tired of it.

The star was joined by her co-host and husband Mark Consuelos on the latest iteration of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and the Riverdale actor hilariously marked the day by also revealing that it is National Kale Day.

In honor of that occasion, he gifted her a bouquet of kale, although added that he did have a separate bouquet of flowers that he would give to her later and implied they may also have dinner plans later.

On the show, Mark also shared some of the other stars who were born on the same day she was (Mahatma Gandhi, Sting, Groucho Marx) as well as the songs that were number one that day ("Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Diana Ross).

They also spoke about some of her lucky numbers and he brought out a list of questions for the birthday girl, asking her: "What're you looking forward to next year?" to which Kelly jokingly replied: "I'm hoping that at a certain point, my birthday falls on a weekend so I don't have to do this on live TV."

© ABC Kelly and Mark celebrated her birthday on LIVE once again

"I feel like I've been on a run where my birthday has really been on the air," she added, although Mark clarified that it would be three more years before they reach that point.

After a tender moment when she reflected on there being "a lot" of successes and highlights the past year, gushing that they had been "very, very lucky," when Mark asked: "Where are you now?" Kelly once again quipped: "I'm right here, same as I was last year."

© Instagram Kelly's daughter Lola posted a sweet tribute for her birthday as well

The two broke out laughing when Mark continued: "Consider where you are in your life and if you are where you thought you'd be," when they looked at the juxtaposition of her still being on the air. "Oh my god, why are you making me work on my birthday?" she loudly blurted out, and Mark pointed to the side and said: "I told you this would be triggering."

As he continued, he decided to just stop as it kept going down the same path, and their producer Michael Gelman joked from the side: "[Save it for] tonight."

© Instagram The TV star looked unrecognizable with a '70s makeover in another throwback Lola posted

However, the former Hope & Faith star was able to start off her day right, thanks to a slew of sweet tributes from her family members on social media, starting with daughter Lola Consuelos.

The 23-year-old musician shared a sweet throwback of her mom lounging on a boat in a bikini top, writing: "Happiest birthday to the sweetest mommy in the world," and followed that up with a photo of herself, Kelly and younger brother Joaquin in full '70s garb, including long wigs. "Thank you for matching my freak."

Mark, 53, shared a collage of photos on Instagram, set to the Madonna song "I'm Addicted," beside which he wrote: "Happy Birthday Sexy! I'm so glad you were born. What a beautiful sprint around the sun. The best is yet to come. P.S. I promise not to snore so much this year."