Laura Tobin's family life with husband of 14 years and 'inspiring' daughter Charlotte

Laura Tobin has been a staple of ITV's Good Morning Britain since it first began over a decade ago. The weather presenter, who is a favourite among viewers, keeps the nation updated with the latest forecast while also raising awareness of the climate crisis. She's also appeared on various game shows, including celebrity versions of Mastermind, Pointless and The Chase.

While the 43-year-old is a regular face on our TV screens, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Find out all about her husband of 14 years, Dean Brown, and their adorable daughter, Charlotte.

Laura's husband of 14 years

Laura has been married to her husband Dean for over 14 years. The couple, who met while studying at the University of Reading, tied the knot on 13 August, 2010.

Opening up about the early days of their romance, Laura told The Mirror in 2015: "The thing about Dean was he didn't become too intense, send me loads of flowers, and he didn't love me more than anything on Earth.

© Getty Laura has been GMB's weather presenter since 2014

"Our relationship just grew and after about six months we fell in love with each other. When my friends pointed out we'd been dating for two months and I hadn't dumped him, I was like 'Oh yeah!' It wasn't scary and I knew it was meant to be. 14 years later we're still going."

Laura's 'inspiring' daughter Charlotte

Charlotte Blossom Eva was born prematurely at 27 weeks in July 2017. At the time, she weighed just 2lb 8oz and stayed in hospital for 83 days.

Opening up about Charlotte's birth during a chat with HELLO!, last year, Laura told us: "They give you an injection to try and inflate the baby's lungs. I had a C-section, and they had this amazing anaesthetist who asked if I wanted to put some music on. I had some Bon Jovi playing... then she was born!"

© Laura Tobin Laura's daughter Charlotte was born in 2017

Recalling how small her baby was at the time, she added: "My husband's wedding ring could fit on her wrist."

It's been over seven years since Laura and Dean welcomed Charlotte into the world and the meteorologist couldn't be more proud of her little girl.

On Mother's Day back in March, the weather presenter praised her "inspiring" daughter and said she was "so proud" to be her mum.

Laura is "so proud" of his daughter Charlotte

Alongside a series of snaps of her and Charlotte, Laura penned a sweet message. "So proud and honored to be Mummy to Charlotte. Not just on Mother's Day - but every day," she began.

"She has already changed the World with the first-ever range of premature baby cards. After being born so early, she has shown more strength and determination in 6 years that I have in 42! She is inspiring, gorgeous & funny (she gets that from me!). What a perfect day to be in a onesie all day, eating chocolate & doing craft!"

On her hopes for Charlotte's future, Laura told HELLO! in 2020 that her dream would be for her little girl to honour those who helped her when she was a baby.

© Getty Charlotte was born prematurely at 27 weeks

"I genuinely want her to change the world," Laura told us. "I know that sounds extreme, but I always thought that if I had a daughter, I would want her to be formidable, empowering and break boundaries."

She added: "I guess my dream is that she'll become a paediatric neonatal consultant and give back to all the people who helped her."