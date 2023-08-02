Good Morning Britain sees another presenter take extended break amid recent shake-up

Good Morning Britain star Laura Tobin has announced that she will be taking an extended break from the show to spend time with her family.

The popular weather presenter, who is often praised for her climate change coverage, took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that she will be away from the programme for two weeks whilst she rests and spends quality time with her daughter, Charlotte.

Laura shared a photo, which she created on Pic Collage, that showed a cartoon woman sleeping in her bed, alongside another drawing of a mother and daughter baking together. She penned a message alongside the picture that read: "I've got two weeks off GMB to spend some much-needed time with my family. I'll mostly be sleeping and playing with Charlotte. Don't expect weather/climate updates – maybe the odd post here and there. Don't miss me too much."

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish the star a restful break, with one person writing: "Enjoy your well-deserved break. Missing you already, Laura, honest. Enjoy yourselves," while another added: "We will miss you but enjoy your deserved time off."

A third follower commented: "Of course we'll miss you. But I hope you have a lovely break, doing what you want and not being beholden to the clock."

Laura isn't the only GMB star taking some well-deserved time off, as both Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis are also enjoying a break from the programme.

Earlier this week, Martin took to social media to reveal that he won't be working for the next few weeks. "Bye for now," he wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. "I'm signing off for a few weeks to take a break, from social media and work, for a battery recharge.

"I'll be leaving all the MoneySaving, any interest rate or price cap change news in the brilliantly capable hands of the @MoneySavingExp team - while I try and stay radio silent.

"Meantime pls be wary of criminals who in the past ramped up scam-ads with me in when I'm not posting. And if you spot them, do report them to the platform," he wrote, adding: "Take care. Martin."

Main host Susanna Reid has also been missing from her usual spot on the GMB desk recently. She bid farewell to viewers towards the end of July before heading off on her summer break.

At the end of an episode that aired on 19 July, Susanna told viewers: "Good Morning Britain back tomorrow at 6am. I am saying goodbye now! It's time for Lorraine!"

The recent presenter absences come amid a schedule shake-up for ITV. Its daytime shows, including GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have all been disrupted by the channel's coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

While viewers can expect GMB, Lorraine and This Morning to air as usual on Thursday and Friday, Loose Women is scheduled to air for just half an hour from 12.30pm on both days.