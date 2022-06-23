GMB's Laura Tobin jokingly threatens to quit after awkward blunder 

Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin jokingly threatened to leave the show after repeatedly getting presenter Adil Ray's name wrong.

In her first weather report, Laura accidentally referred to Adil as Aled, confusing her co-star with Welsh singer and television presenter Aled Jones.

WATCH: GMB's Laura Tobin gets Adil Ray's name wrong live on air

Later on in the show, Adil introduced the weather and jokingly said: "Let's have a look at the weather now. Err Lisa is at Castle Farm in Kent. It is Lisa isn't it? Oh Linda, sorry Linda!"

Adil's co-host Charlotte Hawkins chimed in: "You two, honestly!"

Laura then made the mistake twice more. "I've already text you to say I'm sorry, haven't I Aled? I text Aled," she started before realising her error.

"She did it again!" Charlotte shouted from the ITV studio. "Laura, you're doubling down!"

Laura repeatedly got Adil's name wrong on Thursday

Making the mistake once again, Laura quickly replied: "It's just because I literally just text Aled. Sorry. I text Adil to say that, 'I am sorry', and he replied, 'Who is this?'

"This is my last day of work at Good Morning Britain, I can say I've really enjoyed working with everybody, thank you so much," she joked.

The 40-year-old then added: "I can think of better ways to go," before suggesting that the trio move on from the blunder as Adil and Charlotte giggled in the studio.

Adil and Charlotte stepped in to front the show on Thursday in the absence of Susanna Reid, who is taking a break this week but will be back on Monday 27 June.

Laura jokingly said she was leaving the show

Richard Madeley was also missing from the news desk. His absence comes just over a week after he revealed that he would be taking a "lengthy break" from the programme during an appearance on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.

He said: "Since Piers left, as you know, his chair has been a kind of rotating gig and all sorts of presenters have come in and done it. It is true that of late I've kind of risen to the top of that pile I suppose. But I don't know for how long as I'm on quite a short contract.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I've got quite a big break in the summer, I'm going to France and then I'll be back quite a lot in the autumn.

"But as for next year I have no idea and that's fine for me. I'm not chasing it, you know. If they turn around and say 'We're relaunching the programme and thanks Richard for all the fish but we're going to use so and so,' that would be fine with me."

