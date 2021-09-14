Laura Tobin breaks down into sobs on live TV during Good Morning Britain appearance

Laura Tobin has received support from viewers after breaking down in tears on live TV while reporting on global warming for Good Morning Britain.

Speaking from Svalbard in the Arctic on Tuesday morning, the weather presenter sobbed while talking about the conditions there, mentioning that there might not be any polar bears left by the time her daughter grows up. She said: “I came here, I’ve been away from Charlotte for six days, my producer Ruth hasn’t seen her daughter, she’s never had a night away from her.

WATCH: Laura Tobin cries in very emotional moment on GMB

“I wanted to come and tell the story of the people here, because it’s not a story, it’s a reality. My little Charlotte drew this picture of a polar bear and asked me to give it to a polar bear, I’m obviously not going to, that’s very dangerous, but if I was to come here when she’s my age, there potentially won’t be polar bears in Svalbard.”

Laura opened up about the impact of global warming

Sharing the video on Twitter, she added: “I glad I made the decision to be here for six days. I miss my Charlotte but it’s important for me to show her and you the reality of climate change & for us to save our planet for her & future generations.”

Speaking about the report, one person wrote: "Fantastic! Thanks for helping keep the #ClimateEmergency front and centre in the public consciousness. More of this kind of thing please @GMB and @itvweather!” Another person added: “You are an amazing mum, your daughter is amazing too! Made me giggle about giving her drawing to the polar bear, so right, gotta protect our gorgeous wildlife and home.”

A third person tweeted: “Bless you, thank you so much for explaining what is the truth. Now get home to your baby!!”

