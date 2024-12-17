All Creatures Great and Small's Christmas Special trailer teases tragic moment for Mrs Hall

Channel 5 has dropped a trailer for the upcoming All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special – and it looks like Mrs Hall is in for an emotional time.

The upcoming festive instalment sees the residents of Skeldale House prepare for a stripped-back Christmas without the usual treats available as Mrs Hall makes the best of the rations available to them. But after successfully securing the goose for the Christmas lunch, she receives a worrying phone call. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small's Christmas Special 2024 trailer

In the festive episode, Mrs Hall learns some devastating news about her son Edward, who is serving in the Navy

Speaking about her character's turmoil, Anna Madeley said: "It's a horrendous time for Mrs. Hall. It’s every mother's worst nightmare. She receives the news that Edward's ship has been struck, and this happens right before Christmas, when Jimmy's birthday is also coming up - a time when you desperately want good news and for everyone to be together.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground The All Creatures Great and Small airs on 23 December

"I think Mrs. Hall copes by staying busy and focusing on what little she does know. Initially, she tells herself, 'Let's deal with the facts we have'. But as the story progresses, it becomes harder and harder to hold on to that strategy," the actress continued. "She even seeks out information on her own, meeting a young lad named Paddy, who had been with Edward on the ship. It's a difficult journey for her, and even though she tries to stay strong, that uncertainty starts to take its toll."

Elsewhere in the episode, James and Helen prepare to celebrate little Jimmy's first birthday while an abandoned fox is brought into the surgery.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground Mrs Hall receives some worrying news in the special

The full synopsis reads: "Skeldale House prepares for Christmas - and Jimmy’s first birthday – without the usual festive treats available. Mrs Hall has figured out how to deliver the ideal Christmas, but when her world is rocked by a worrying news bulletin, the Skeldale family do their best to support her. A young boy arrives at the surgery with an abandoned fox cub and Mrs Hall can’t help feeling a connection with the animal.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground Tristan is given an important mission

"Meanwhile, Tristan is given an important Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) mission involving pigeons. Tristan is underwhelmed by the task and Siegfried sends him to Enoch Sykes, a cantankerous pigeon fancier. Tristan’s attempt to win over Enoch’s trust doesn’t go to plan."

It continues: "Helen and James prepare for Jimmy's birthday tea at Heston Grange, but Helen has to deal with some family disagreements.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 James and Helen prepare for Jimmy's birthday at Heston Grange

"When the fox needs veterinary help, Siegfried faces a difficult decision as to how best to care for the animal, whilst also looking after Mrs Hall."

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special is on Monday 23rd December, 9pm on Channel 5 and My5. You can watch series 1-5 on My5 now.