All Creatures Great and Small star to lead new murder mystery series from Midsomer Murders writer

Channel 5 has announced a new murder mystery series starring Matthew Lewis, who is known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series as well as Hugh Hulton in All Creatures Great and Small.

The upcoming six-parter, titled Murder Before Evensong, is based on the first novel of author Reverend Richard Coles' Sunday Times best-selling series and will be adapted by Nick Hicks-Beach, who is known for his work on Midsomer Murders and Lewis. Meanwhile, David Moore (Fool Me Once, Outlander, Shetland, Marple) will direct the drama.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Will you be tuning into the upcoming All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special?

Matthew takes the leading role of Canon Daniel Clement, who lives in the Champton rectory with his widowed mother - opinionated, fearless, ever-so-slightly annoying Audrey - and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda.

Matthew Lewis will star in the new drama

The synopsis continues: "When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly (and unexpectedly) divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets come dangerously close to destroying the apparent calm of the village. And then Anthony Bowness - cousin to Bernard de Floures, patron of Champton - is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs.

"As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together... and catch a killer."

Matthew played Hugh Hulton in All Creatures Great and Small

Filming will commence in 2025 in the West Midlands and is due to air later in the year on Acorn TV worldwide and Channel 5 in the UK.

Further casting will be announced in due course.

© Sky Matthew is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter

Leading man Matthew said: "I'm beyond thrilled to be throwing on the old dog collar and diving into the world of Champton so charmingly created by Rev. Richard Coles. I've been an admirer of his work for some time and love the characters and stories he's written.

"It's an honour to work with this creative team and have the opportunity to bring the character of Canon Clement to life for fans of the book and new viewers alike."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The new drama is adapted from Reverend Richard Coles' best-selling novel series

Reverend Richard and Radford Neville are executive producers for production company The Lighthouse, alongside Catherine Mackin and Don Klees for Acorn TV. Meanwhile, Paul Testar, Channel 5's Drama Commissioning Editor, will also serve as executive producer.

Reverend Richard said of the news: "I am beyond excited that Canon Clement and his flock are to be turned into television by the brilliant team at The Lighthouse and I'm already planning my cameo appearance. Look out for a sinister archdeacon on a sit up and beg bicycle!"