The Bear: New season 3 trailer shows 'a dysfunctional kitchen'

Fans of The Bear are in for a treat as a new trailer has dropped for season three, and it's everything we were promised: sizzling drama, delicious dishes and the occasional shout of 'chef!'.

Jeremy Allen-White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprise their roles as Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they face new challenges in a new restaurant with one thing staying the same: pressure.

Sparks already fly in the trailer, which shows the hectic environment of the kitchen as tensions rise. Plates go flying, pans are on fire, and we're already excited for the return of the Emmy-winning show.

Sydney complains: “This is a dysfunctional kitchen", to which Carmy and Richie reply: "Show me a functional one!"

There are plenty of questions to be answered in this next season about Carmy's relationship with Claire, the challenge of running a fine-dining establishment and how Carmy escaped the walk-in.

What has Jeremy Allen White said about The Bear?

Speaking to Variety about his preparation for the role, Jeremy said: "We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff.

"And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

Jeremy Allen-White reprises his leading role

He also told Deadline about the future of the show and the importance of a happy ending for his character, saying: “I think that’s all I really hoped for.

"That he learns how to understand himself a little bit better and appreciates what he has and then finds some peace.”

© Getty Winners of the Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series awards for '"The Bear"

When does The Bear return?

It's not long now before all episodes drop simultaneously on FX on June 17, 2024.

Series three and four are reportedly being filmed back-to-back, which means fans may not have long to wait before the next installment of The Bear.

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri

What happened in The Bear season 2?

Personal and professional overlapped as Carmy's new relationship with Claire distracts him from calling the man to fix the fridge – which traps him so that he can't attend his big opening night and Sydney and Richie successfully improvise without him.

Is there romance ahead in The Bear season 3?

It's a no for shippers of Carmy and Sydney, as Ayo told The Hollywood Reporter: “I don’t think they’re going to get what they want. It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show.”