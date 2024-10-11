Line of Duty star Stephen Graham's gritty new Disney+ show looks seriously good - see trailer

Is there anything that Stephen Graham can't do? The hugely popular actor is set to star in an upcoming Disney+ original series, A Thousand Blows, and it looks seriously good.

From the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steve Knight, the series is set to land on the streaming platform in 2025 - with the World Premiere taking place at the London Film Festival. So what is the show all about?

WATCH: Will you be watching the boxing drama?

The synopsis reads: "[The story follows] Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, who finds himself thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End from Jamaica.

"Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, he meets Mary Carr, played by [The Crown star] Erin Doherty, leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, played by Stephen Graham, a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring."

The seriously impressive cast also includes Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson.

Erin Doherty also stars in A Thousand Blows

The all-female gang in the show includes Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover. Sign us up!

A Thousand Blows takes place in the world of boxing

Speaking about preparing for the role, Stephen previously told GQ: "I’ve just come back from the gym with my son where I’ve been trying to get in shape for it. It’s about two young, Black men who came over from Jamaica in the late 1800s and one of them became a really popular underground fighter."

He also opened up about working with Steve on Peaky Blinders, explaining: "I’ve been exceptionally blessed to have people writing stuff for me, including Steve [Knight]. I was a huge fan of Peaky Blinders – Tommy Shelby is one of the finest characters I’ve ever seen on television. When I met Cillian [Murphy], I’ll be honest, I had a flutter. It was the eyes, I was lost in his eyes!"

Stephen Graham stars in A Thousand Blows

Responding to the trailer, fans took to X to discuss the upcoming show, with one person writing: "I will watch anything that has Stephen Graham in it. Best actor about," while another person added: "Oh this is a bit of me."