The Bear season 3 – what the ending means for Carmy and co

Binged The Bear yet? Following its debut this week, fans have been devouring season three, and after THAT dramatic season finale, it looks like Carmy and co have more hurdles than ever. Here, we break down what happened in episode 10. Warning – spoilers ahead.

The Bear season three – trailer

What happened in the season three finale?

This season, The Bear started and ended with a death. Following the loss of Marcus's mom, the gang rallied around him, attending her funeral in episode three, and by the big finale, they were dealt another blow.

After learning that Chef Terry (Olivia Coleman) had been forced to close her Michelin-star restaurant, Carmy, Sydney and Richie joined fellow chefs and staff at a 'funeral' for the establishment. Reuniting with familiar favourites, including Luca (Will Poulter) and Jessica (Sarah Ramos), it was clear that Carmy and co had the weight of the world on their shoulders.

© Disney+ Chef Terry held a 'funeral' after deciding to close her restaurant

Feeling lost, a deflated Richie asked Jessica how to stay motivated and inspired in their line of work, while Sydney contended with a big secret: she's accepted a job at a new restaurant launched by Chef Adam.

After struggling to tell Carmy, Syd found herself in a tight spot. She left the 'funeral' and ended up having a panic attack – a first for our girl. Throughout The Bear, we've seen Syd stress, and we've even seen her throw up after a tough service, but this moment felt far more poignant. There's no doubt about it, Syd's beginning to follow in Carmy's trauma-overloaded footsteps, and it's devastating to see.

Sydney struggled to tell Carmy about her new job offer

And speaking of Carmy, the chef – who loves nothing more than to suppress his emotions – finally let it all out. After arriving at the funeral, Carmy came face to face with David Fields, the executive chef who verbally abused him while he was studying in New York.

In a heartbreaking moment, Carmy goes after David, berating him for the panic attacks, ulcers and nightmares he's had since working with him. Of course, David doesn't see it this way and insists that everything he did helped Carmy become an excellent chef rather than a good one.

Carmy confronted his former mentor Chef David

After heading outside, Carmy has a sweet moment with Chef Terry, his former mentor. She explains that she's closing her restaurant to give herself more time to "live" – an alien concept for Carmy. When he asks for advice about his restaurant, she tells him that there's no right answer and that it's ok to not know what you're doing.

As Carmy heads home, he receives a notification on his phone. The Chicago Tribune has finally published their review, and it's a mixed one. As Carmy scans through, we see the words "confused", "excellent", "dissonance", "innovative" and "sloppy." Carmy's far from pleased, and just like that we cut to credits.

So, what does this mean for The Bear? Well, season four has a lot to answer. For now, it looks like Syd is leaving the restaurant, and she needs to tell Carmy ASAP. It also looks like there are hard times ahead for the chef, with the industry taking a toll on her mental health.

As for Carmy, after finally saying how he feels, albeit to David, we're wondering if this might signal a breakthrough for the character. With a bit of honesty, he might even gather the strength to confront and get back together with his former flame Claire.

The finale ended with Carmy reading the Chicago Tribune's review of The Bear

As for The Bear itself, the restaurant has a lot of challenges to contend with. The team doesn't know it yet but Jimmy is running out of money to fund it, and with the Chicago Tribune penning a less than glowing review, they'll have to continue in their fight for a Michelin star. Let it rip!