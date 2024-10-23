ITV presenter dies aged 66 - with colleagues confirming 'very sad news' during live report

An ITV presenter has very sadly passed away aged 66, with his colleagues announcing the news during a live report on Tuesday evening.

Ralph Blunsom, 66, was a Granada Reports journalist, who also presented on BBC North West Tonight. Speaking about the loss, his colleague Rob Smith said: "We leave you tonight with some very sad news about one of our many colleagues here at Granada Reports.

Ralph Blunsom has died aged 66

"We’re very sorry to have to tell you about the passing of our great friend Ralph Blunsom. He was a first class reporter and a real character, whose presence and humour you couldn’t ignore. Ralphie, we will all miss you, goodnight."

One of his co-stars took to X with a photo of Ralph with the caption '1958-2024'. The post read: "A candle burning in @GranadaReports newsroom tonight for our Ralphy. A first class journalist, hilarious good company and a loyal friend. We will miss you more than you can ever know."

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani was also among those to pay tribute, writing: "All my thoughts with the family and friends of Ralph Blunsom, the former BBC North West Tonight and Granada Reports reporter who has died. He was always a lovely, friendly, fun colleague and he will be missed by many."

Another person added: "Happy days of working with Ralph at Red Rose Radio and later Radio Lancashire . One of life’s characters and always good to have around in the newsroom RIP Ralph," while ITV reporter Jam Williams-Thomas wrote: "Ralph. I had the absolute privilege of being your colleague, but more importantly your friend.

"We shared so many funny times and I can still hear your laugh now. You were always a champion of me and others coming up in the industry. Love you lots mate and will miss you greatly."

TV journalist Claire Hannah added: "Gutted to hear about the death of Ralph Blunsom. If you didn't know him, he was a reporter for @GranadaReports @BBCNWT for decades! Bumped into him on so many stories over the years, always funny, always a big hug, just a lovely lovely man ..and brilliant journalist. RIP Ralph."