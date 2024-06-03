Britain’s Got Talent star dies aged 32 - see heartbreaking tributes

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones has very sadly passed away aged just 32, following being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer.

The singer appeared on the show back in 2015 aged 23 years old at the time, where she wowed the judges with her stunning performance of Ave Maria. At the time, David Walliams told her: “You should be confident, Emma, you have a fantastic voice. Very few of us could sing like that and you should come out and sing like a winner because that's what you are.”

Simon Cowell added: "I really like you. Actually, I'm going to change that - I love you.” Emma ultimately made it to the semifinals of the competition.

Emma Jones amazed judges with her performance

Her family shared the tragic news on Facebook, writing: “I'm sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died. She died on Valentine’s Day after being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer. The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs.”

Her former partner John Hastings told the News and Star: “As a person she was lovely, everyone wanted to be with her.” He added that he would miss her “personality, smile and gorgeous voice”.

He also gave the eulogy at Emma’s funeral, saying: “Like everyone else in Cumbria, I was both proud and touched by her exploits on Britain's Got Talent, when she overcame her nerves to wow the judges and viewers - the applause made her cry, but I knew these were good tears. It's a great shame that we will never see her again, but we still have her performances online to cherish and fondly remember her by.”

Her Facebook page was last updated in 2022, when a friend of Emma’s updated her fans to tell them that she had joined a choir and regularly used a karaoke site called Sing Snap to share her singing prowess.

Emma received a standing ovation from the judges

Replying to the sad news, one person wrote: “I had just rewatched her BGT audition. Her performance of Ave Maria was so pure and lovely. She was a tender soul with an amazing gift. What a tragic loss. Rest with the angels, beautiful girl."

Another person posted: “So sad to hear of the passing of Emma. Such a pure and gentle soul. And what a beautiful voice. The halls of heaven will be filled with the sound of your voice. Rest in peace.”

A third added: “I’m absolutely devastated to read that Emma passed away. I’ve been so upset since finding out this tragic news yesterday. I often listen to her first audition on my phone and wondered what she was doing in her life since the programme. Heartbreaking to find out that she had passed away. God bless Emma.”