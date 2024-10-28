Kelly Ripa details new chapter at Live impacting her and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa began Monday October 28th's episode of Live by sharing more details about an upcoming change at work, impacting everyone there.

The All My Children alum told the studio audience and husband Mark Consuelos that currently backstage looks like a "one show Walmart" because everything is being packed away, as they prepare to move studios to the other side of the city.

She said: "If you work here, you will know that backstage there is such seasonal confusion. We are a one show Walmart, there are wreaths, a turkey, I saw an American flag, a bunch of pumpkins. If I didn't know any better, I'd swear we are closing this studio down soon."

Earlier in the month, Kelly revealed on the show that Live were moving studios from the Upper West Side to SoHo, to a "fancy state-of-the-art studio".

Kelly and Mark recently got a tour of their soon-to-be new home, and while they were impressed, admitted it was ironic that they were moving to SoHo now, rather than when they lived there.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will soon be facing a longer commute to work

"You and I went down to tour the new studios because apparently our show is finally moving to a new location," Kelly said. "But that's not going to happen for some time, and I don't believe it's going to happen."

"No, no, it's happening," Mark interjected, as Kelly said: "I'll probably still be here...I don't believe it's happening." "This place has been sold for ten years," she continued, as Mark tried to reason that their current studios had been sold.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos currently work in the Upper West Side but are moving to SoHo

The Hope and Faith alum told viewers: "Apparently we're moving downtown to this fancy state-of-the-art studio in SoHo. SoHo where we used to live, which would have been convenient for us. But as soon as we move to the Upper East Side, now we want to move to SoHo. Okay, whatever!"

SoHo will be a little further away for Kelly and Mark to commute to from their current home. The couple have lived in the Upper East Side for many years and have a beautiful townhouse, where they raised their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark have been co-hosting Live together since 2023

The couple are now empty nesters, but are incredibly close with their kids and enjoy having them back for the holidays. Mark spoke about spending time with his children and their partners over the holiday season during a chat with People just after Christmas, and said how nice it was that they all enjoy hanging out with their parents.

"It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

Kelly and Mark's three children

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done. They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife.

"And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added.