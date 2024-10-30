Only Murders in the Building season four ending explained - and season 5's mystery revealed

Only Murders in the Building's season four finale finally revealed the truth behind Sazz Pataki's death - while setting the stage for season five. So who killed Sazz and why? What are the gang going to be investigating in the next installment? Why is no one moving out of this murder building?! Find the answers here…

Who killed Sazz?

In the finale, it is revealed that the Only Murders movie screenwriter Marshall, portrayed by Love Life star Jin Ha, was Sazz's killer all along.

He was originally Sazz's stuntman protegee, before being banned from the profession after breaking one of the main rules of stunting (and setting Ron Howard's eyebrows on fire in the process). Changing his name from Rex to Marshall, he sets his mind on becoming a screenwriter, while Sazz also writes a screenplay and supports his new venture.

After Sazz shares her work with Marshall, he realises that hers is notably better than his own, subsequently stealing it and selling it as his own work.

© Patrick Harbron Jane Lynch plays Sazz Pataki in Only Murders

After a disappointed Sazz tells him that she is going to tell Charles about what he has done, he murders her while she is in Charles' apartment, and uses his stuntman skills to hide her body and the murder weapon in record time. In her dying breath, she tells him that Charles will find out what he's done.

© Patrick Harbron Marshall was revealed to be the killer

He also killed Glen after realising that Glen knew him from his stuntman days, and would be likely to tell the others about his connection to Sazz. After admitting what he has done to the trio, he goes to kill them but is shot by Jan, Charles' escaped convict ex who has been hiding in his apartment.

© Patrick Harbron Jin Ha plays Marshall

What happened next?

While the finale certainly had some wonderfully sweet moments, including Oliver's nuptials with Loretta (who is heading to New Zealand to film her show), as well as Charles having a heartfelt goodbye with Sazz's ghost after cracking the case - it also set the stage for what comes next.

In one scene, a woman named Sofia (Téa Leoni) tries to hire the trio to discover what has happened to her husband, Nicky, who the show briefly revealed had been reported missing. When they point out that they only investigate murders in the building, she replies: "What happened to Nicky has everything to do with this building." Enigmatic!

© Noam Galai Actress Tea Leoni will guest star in season 5

If that wasn't enough, the finale ended with a bonafide murder in the building after the trio celebrate a moment of peace and happiness after Oliver's wedding, only to discover the building's doorman Lester dead in the Arconia's courtyard fountain. In his final scene, he told Oliver that he also tied the knot in the courtyard, saying: "Middle of the night with just the stars and the fountain as our witness. I think it's good luck." It was later pointed out that the doorman was absent in a passing comment before Lester was found.

© Patrick Harbron Lester the doorman was found dead

Is season 5 happening?

Yes! Disney+ has already confirmed that the show will be returning for a fifth installment. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin announced the exciting news in a video, with Steve saying: "We are coming back for a Season 5. We hope you like it." Martin then asks: "So, when would that be on?" Selena replies: "We don't have the date. We've got to shoot it."