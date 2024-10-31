BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty appears uncomfortable as she makes plea to viewers

Naga Munchetty has made a request to viewers after looking somewhat uncomfortable while discussing Halloween on Thursday's episode of BBC Breakfast. The presenter, who was presenting the show alongside Charlie Stayt, was discussing a news segment when the moment took place.

The pair had been discussing Essex-based Lee Whitehead's impressive Halloween display, which includes a pirate ship complete with cannons. Speaking about the attention his garden has been getting on the show, Lee said: "It's been mad this year. I know I've built a boat but I didn't think it would be this mad! A lot of people have been stopping.

"Last year we kept [the decorations] in six palettes on the top shelf but they're all ribbing me at work because there's no room for the boat… we're not sure what we're going to do with the boat yet! I suppose I am mad but I enjoy doing it, the wife helps, I used to do it for the kids but they're too old now, I thought it might stop but with two grandchildren and a few more coming along, we've got to keep it going for them, and they enjoy it."

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on Thursday's episode

Returning to the studio, Charlie said: "If you're sat at home thinking, 'If you think that's halloween-y, you should see what we've got,' send the pictures in, we want to have a look at them," to which Naga replied: "There are some quite odd ones… I don't know, someone was just showing me a photo of something that was quite odd."

When Charlie pressed Naga for details, she appeared to be reluctant to share details of what the photo contained, with her co-star asking if the image was macabre, to which she awkwardly replied: "Yes! Yes… yes. Send nice ones as well."

Naga Munchetty shared her thoughts on some Halloween decor

Naga and Charlie were enjoying each other's company during the breakfast show, after also enjoying banter with one another by poking fun at one another after Charlie awkwardly tried to inform viewers of the time, saying: "14… just coming up to 15 minutes past seven which is a strange way of saying it. 7:15 is a more normal way of saying it."

Naga replied: "Quarter past seven? That works too."

After introducing Carol Kirkwood to discuss the weather, Charlie continued the joke, saying: "Time, weather now? Carol, weather, time, now."