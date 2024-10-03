BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt clashes with co-stars in latest debate as Naga Munchetty returns

BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt disagreed with his co-stars Naga Munchetty and Ben Boulos during a debate about all-you-can-eat buffets.

During Thursday's programme, Naga reported a story about a Cornish pub landlord, who is penalising customers who leave too much food on their plates at his carvery.

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty disagreed during a debate about all-you-can-eat buffets

The pub owner, Mark Graham, charged two of his customers an extra £4.80 for their £12-a-head meals after they left waste on their plates. Describing the amount of leftovers as "pure waste", the landlord said: "If you leave a couple of spuds, no problem. You can return to the carvery as many times as you like, pile it as high as you like as long as you eat it."

Agreeing with Mark, Naga said: "Kind of with him! Eat what's on your plate, don't take too much."

Turning to Charlie, who didn't look so convinced, Naga asked: "Yay? Nay? What do you think?" to which her co-host said: "I don't know about that. I think if you're running an all-you-can-eat buffet situation, you don't really have much control over things anymore, do you? People will just take what they want."

© BBC Ben Boulos agreed with Naga

Challenging her co-star's view, Naga said: "But you shouldn't take food and just waste it, should you?"

Bringing co-star Ben into the discussion, Charlie said: "Don't like waste. Ben, do you like waste?"

"No, but it's an all-you-can-eat buffet, not an all-you-can-pile-on-your-plate buffet," Ben said.

© BBC/James Stack Naga was absent from the show last week

Naga was quick to agree, adding: "Exactly! It says it on the label."

Charlie still wasn't convinced. "Try selling it to people, and I've done it myself, who go there and over-pile their plates, it's kind of instinctive," said the host, to which Ben suggested: "Be less greedy.

"A motto for life," he added.

The debate comes as Naga returned to the show after her recent absence. The journalist, who usually fronts the programme with Charlie from Thursday to Saturday, was missing from our screens last week, with Nina Warhurst stepping in on Friday and Saturday.

WATCH: Charlie Stayt shuts down Nina Warhurst

Fans were pleased to see the Claimed and Shamed host back on their screens, with one person writing on X: "Excellent start to the day. Seeing my favourite @BBCBreakfast couple @TVNaga01 and Charlie Stayt. #BBCBreakfast #winning," while another added: "@TVNaga01 morning looking very smart today. I agree people are too greedy and leave more on the plate than they eat!"

During her time off, Naga enjoyed a trip to Inverness in Scotland, where she played golf at Cabot Highlands. Taking to Instagram with a carousel of snaps from her holiday, including several shots taken on the golf course, Naga referred to the Scottish city as her "happy place".

"A week in my happy place," she penned, tagging Cabot Highlands, which is home to the renowned 18-hole Castle Stuart Golf Links.

Fans praised the stunning snaps in the comments section, with one person writing: "How lucky are you Naga looks beautiful," while another added: "Absolutely stunning! And you get to play golf as well! Well gel."