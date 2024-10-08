BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty delights fans as she reveals new hairdo

Naga Munchetty regularly keeps her social media followers updated with what she gets up to when she's not on our TV screens and in her latest post, the BBC Breakfast star shared her new look after getting a haircut.

Alongside a sweaty post-gym session selfie, which shows the journalist's stylish pixie cut, Naga penned on Instagram: "Finally, I got that haircut. Didn't make this [gym emoji] session any easier. It's done. Now, to crack on with Sunday x."

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Naga's hairdo, with one person writing: "Fresh trim Naga! (That's youth speak apparently!) Have a marvellous day x," while another added: "Looking good Naga."

A third follower commented: "Naga you look as fabulous as ever! It's the gym for you, a run for me! Either way, just keep at it!"

© BBC/James Stack Naga hosts BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt

Naga has been very open about her health over the years. Not only does she regularly share glowing post-workout selfies and insights into her fitness regime, but she also opened up about her debilitating womb condition, adenomyosis, last year and how it affects her on a daily basis.

Naga spoke about her condition, which causes the lining of the womb to grow into the muscles of the womb, whilst hosting her BBC Radio 5 Live show in May last year.

The 49-year-old told her listeners: "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

The presenter recalled one occasion when her husband, James Haggar, had to phone an ambulance during the night after she was "writhing around and moaning and screaming in pain".

© David M. Benett Naga with her husband James Haggar

In October last year, Naga spoke to members of Parliament's Women and Equalities Select Committee about her condition, revealing that she had always been told to "suck it up" by doctors despite her severe pain and heavy menstrual bleeding.

"I started my period at 15," explained the presenter. "It would last for 11 or 12 days. Eight or nine of them were very heavy.

© Richard Gardner/Shutterstock Naga first revealed her adenomyosis last year

"I'd throw up on the first day, pass out once or twice during the cycle. I'd be wrapped around a toilet. I'd still go to school. I still went to work. Whenever I went to the doctor I was told it was normal," she said.

Naga opted for private treatment, telling MPs it was "the only time" she felt she could "take time" and "force explanations" from her gynaecologist without feeling bad that she was "taking up more than 10 minutes of my GP's time because there was a queue of people in the waiting room".