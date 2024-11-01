Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan teams up with Downton Abbey star for reboot of 90s classic film
Pierce Brosnan at 'Black Adam' film premiere, Cineworld Leicester Square, London, UK - 18 Oct 2022© Shutterstock

Lily James will star in the action movie

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Pierce Brosnan is teaming up with Lily James for a fresh take on the 1993 action thriller film, Cliffhanger. 

This isn't the first time the James Bond star has worked with the Downton Abbey actress, having both starred in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again back in 2018. 

The upcoming film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and penned by Ana Lily Amirpour, is currently being filmed in Austria with the intention of a theatrical release. 

Pierce Brosnan attends the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Helen Mirren, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine at The Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan will star in the reboot film

In the original 1990s movie, Sylvester Stallone starred as a mountain climber who became embroiled in the failed heist of a U.S. Treasury plane in the Rocky Mountains. John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner also starred. 

In the reboot, Pierce will play seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper, who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with his daughter Sydney, according to Variety

The synopsis continues: "During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray's daughter Naomi (James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival."

Lily James attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)© Getty
Lily James will lead the cast

Starring alongside Pierce and Lily in the film are Nell Tiger Free (The First Omen), Franz Rogowski (Passages), Shubham Saraf (Shantaram), Assaad Bouab (Franklin), Suzy Bemba (Poor Things) and Emily in Paris breakout star, Bruno Gouery.

Director Jaume said of the film: "Shooting our movie on location in the Dolomites using large format cameras was imperative for us to show the scope and scale of the story we're telling. We're going to bring the audience a truly thrilling and visceral, premium theatrical experience."

Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Dominic Cooper, Josh Dylan, executive producer Bjorn Ulvaeus, Hugh Skinner, Andy Garcia, Christine Baranski, Lily James, producer Judy Craymer, Cher, Amanda Seyfried, director and screenwriter Ol Parker, Jessica Keenan Wynn© Getty
Lily and Pierce both starred in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

He continued: "Lily in particular has gone above and beyond for the role, putting in real training and learning to climb. Her dedication has allowed us to capture some incredible shots we couldn’t have achieved otherwise, and the whole crew is blown away by her commitment."

Lily shared a first-look image from the film
View post on Instagram
 

In May last year, a sequel to Cliffhanger was announced, with Sylvester returning alongside a different director, Renny Harlin, and writer, Mark Bianculli. However, after a creative overhaul, Lily will now take on the lead role. 

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Lily penned: "I have been having the time of my life nestled away in the mountains of Austria. I cannot wait to share what we have been working on with an unstoppable crew and epic cast."

Pierce was quick to comment on the post. Reiterating Lily's sentiments, he wrote: "The feeling is mutual Lily, It's such a joy to work with you and Jaume once more. And our beautiful, magnificent cast and crew. Halcyon days."

