Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's heartfelt tribute to rarely-seen family member

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan took to Instagram recently to post a tribute to their family member for a big celebratory milestone.

The James Bond actor, 71, and his wife, 60, who have been the picture of marital bliss since they tied the knot in 2001, both shared sweet words on Keely's Instagram page in honor of her mother's 80th birthday.

Keely shared the lovely snap of her alongside her mom and sister while they lapped up the sun in a gorgeous, tropical-looking location.

© Instagram Keely Shaye Brosnan shared a photo with her mom and sister

The former journalist looked pretty in pink with a lace-detail frock and large sunglasses, while her mom Sharon was lovely in a pristine white dress, also finishing off her look with large shades and a cocktail in hand.

Keely wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother Sharon Rose. 80 looks good on you!" In the comments section, the Irish actor sent his well-wishes to his mother-in-law.

"Happy birthday my dearest Sharon may the year ahead be all you could wish for. Much love," Pierce said.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's love story explained

Keely's fans were quick to send their own happy birthday messages to Sharon. "Happy Birthday to your gorgeous mother. What beautiful smart and kind daughters she has brought into this world. Love all 3 of you," one said.

Another wrote: "She is stunning and does not look 80! Happy Birthday! May your year be filled with joy and wishes come true." A third posted: "Stunning!! Happiest of birthdays to your mum."

Keely and Pierce are often posing for loved-up photos on social media. Posting back in September, she shared a gorgeous selfie with her husband and wrote they had "reunited" in the caption.

It's not known how long the pair were apart but Pierce has been busy filming scenes for The Thursday Murder Club in the UK.

© Daniele Venturelli Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Pierce and Keely's love story

The couple have been happily married for over 20 years having tied the knot in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native, County Mayo.

The pair married shortly after welcoming their youngest son in the same church abbey where Paris was christened.

© Instagram Keeley and Pierce on their wedding day in 2001

However, Pierce and Keely's love story began much earlier when they met in Mexico in 1994. Keely was working as a journalist at the time and came across the 007 actor at a beach party while there to interview another actor.

"He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome," she recalled of her then-future husband. "Everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had a mischievous sparkle in his eyes."