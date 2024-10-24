Pierce Brosnan's model son Paris could be the next James Bond in striking new photos

Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris are proving themselves to be quite the stars already, separate from their identities as the kids of Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Younger son Paris, 23, is a budding artist and model, following in his dad's footsteps as a painter while stepping into his own as the star of several recent campaigns.

His latest set of modeling photos immediately had many of his fans comparing his striking looks to his James Bond star dad, 71, taking to social media with some recent test shots.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Pierce Brosnan's long marriage to Keely Shaye Smith

The snaps featured his good looks prominently while he sported styles ranging from casual unbuttoned patterned shirts to a full striped set, also showcasing his 6'1" height.

His girlfriend Alex Lee-Aillón gushed: "Suave man," with a couple of lovestruck emojis in the comments section," while one of his followers wrote: "These are next level!!! Super creative from start to finish," with another adding: "These go hard." His dad liked the post as well.

Paris recently spoke with Paper Magazine about his other passion, art, calling it his "first love," adding: "My work is bold and vibrant, oftentimes energetic and sometimes overpowering."

The creative, who is also a filmmaker, cited music as a driving influence behind his work, saying: "I love to let songs that I'm listening to carry the vibe of the work."

He specifically cited his rich family life and his dad's own fondness for taking to the canvas as a major influence behind getting into the field. "Growing up, we would take family trips to various art museums in Europe and in the states."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan shares concern for son Paris after seeing his latest video

"I fondly remember going to the Musée d'Orsay in Paris and seeing Picasso's and Gauguin's works, and being so inspired — that as soon as I got home, I'd paint."

© Getty Images Pierce with his sons Dylan, Paris and Sean

He added: "My dad has been a painter since the '80s and has a vast portfolio of work, which he has been showing lately. We paint together and bond over it. He always told me the key was to practice by constantly drawing straight lines and shapes."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's wife wows in all white as she's reunited with 007 star

Paris credited his dad for "vastly" inspiring him, citing him being self-taught as a big influence as well. "I would also say that looking at a lot of art books in my formative years and adolescence exposed me to a lot of different art styles and helped develop my style."

© Getty Images The model and artist is currently dating Alix Lee-Aillón

"I try to not look at anything or plan anything while I paint. Usually, I paint a similar narrative over and over; familiar characters and faces around colorful shapes. I guess they're reminiscent of my dreams or just come from my imagination. It is truly therapeutic putting paint down and finding your flow."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan throws support behind rarely-seen lookalike son Sean

Of his style as an artist, he explained: "I love color, but I'm also working on toning it down. I started making art for myself and along the way people came to enjoy it — that was just a bonus."

© Getty Images "We paint together and bond over it. He always told me the key was to practice by constantly drawing straight lines and shapes."

"My work in particular may not be for everyone, but art is for everyone. There are no limits or expectations to what you should do and can do. I have so much fun painting; it's always a special moment when I look back on all the work I've made, and see how the style and composition has evolved."