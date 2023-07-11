The Out-Laws viewers saying same thing about Pierce Brosnan's new Netflix comedy

Netflix's new action-comedy, The Out-Laws arrived on the streaming platform over the weekend and viewers have taken to Twitter to give their verdict on the film.

The movie follows Adam Devine's character, Owen Browning, a straitlaced bank manager who is about to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Parker McDermott, played by The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.

When Owen's bank gets robbed by the infamous criminal duo, The Ghost Bandits, just after his future in-laws arrive in town, he starts that Parker's parents, played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, might have had something to do with it.

© Netflix Adam DeVine stars as Owen Browning in The Out-Laws

Taking to Twitter, viewers praised the hilarious comedy, with one person writing: "THE OUT-LAWS was such a funny movie, I got some great laughs from it," while another encouraged their Twitter followers to stream the movie: "Friends. If you like a comedy, you HAVE to watch @netflix’s #TheOutlaws. It is absolutely hilarious!"

One viewer even hailed it as "one of the best comedies" they've seen in a while, tweeting: "It made me laugh so much & you can't go wrong with a movie involving Pierce Brosnan & @EllenBarkin. @ADAMDEVINE killed it, one of his best & @ninadobrev is electrifying & sexy as ever. Go watch this now!"

© Scott Yamano/Netflix Â© 2023 Viewers praised the 'hilarious' film

Another person tweeted actress Ellen, writing: "Watched the film tonight, and it's so much fun. Yourself and Pierce were excellent. Very very good and highly recommended to any who are humming and hawing over whether to watch it or not."

Many fans were also amused by a meta James Bond joke in the script. After Owen recreates the famous James Bond pose, Ellen's character tells him: "Yeah, you look like James Bond," before clarifying that she was referring to the version played by Pierce for four films between 1994 and 2002.

"Oh, that was a good one," Pierce's character Billy adds.

© Netflix Pierce Brosnan as Billy McDermott and Ellen Barkin as Lilly McDermott

Reacting to the moment on social media, one viewer tweeted: "#TheOutLaws was enjoyable. Actually, that one scene sold me the whole movie. Looks like James Bond thing. That killed it," while another quotes the scene and added: "#TheOutLaws is hilarious."

What is Netflix's The Out-Laws about?

The Out-Laws follows bank manager Owen, who is about to walk down the aisle and marry the love of his life, Parker. However, in the same week that his future in-laws arrive in town for the wedding, Owen's bank is robbed and he strongly suspects Parker's parents are responsible for the crime.

Describing the film, Adam Devine, who's also a producer on the comedy, said: "Click, click, there's a gun to my head, and my bank is being held hostage, and my bank is being robbed. And essentially, they say something that leads me to believe it's my in-laws, and I have to figure out, 'Is it [them]or is it not?'"

© Netflix Nina Dobrev stars as Parker McDermott

Chatting about his character, Pierce said: "He's a rogue, he’s an outsider. He’s a kind of lost soul. He and his wife are not who they say they are.

"We come into town because our daughter's getting married, and I do not take to this young man, in any shape or form. I find him to be not worthy of my daughter's heart. And I give him a very hard time in the process of him trying to woo her."