BBC Breakfast stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay forced to apologise: 'It's not meant to be a pleasant experience'

BBC Breakfast stars Sally Nugent and Jon Kay shared their apologies with their guest Sandi Toksvig on Tuesday's episode - and for good reason!

Sandi joined the co-hosts in the studio, and pointed out that their famous red sofa, on which they often host guests, was very uncomfortable. She joked: "It's so nice to be here, we were just commenting that the sofa has gotten no more comfortable."

Jon replied: "Sorry about that! We will try to make it as comfortable for you being on it as possible." Sally added: "It's worse, it's not meant to be a pleasant experience!"

Sandi was on the show to promote her novel Friends of Dorothy, and opened up about the sweet new novel. She said: "It's the story of a woman called Dorothy who is a cantankerous old so and so, foul-mouthed, full of energy. She sells her house to a young lesbian couple and on the day they move in, she fails to move out and it turns out legally it's very difficult to get rid of somebody if they have decided not to leave when they sell you their house.

"It's about families we create and make for ourselves. What I refer to as the logical family, not the biological family. Hopefully it's funny and touching at the same time."

The group then looked at the book's cover image of a comfy red comfa, with Sally saying: "I just have to tell you, this sofa might not be very comfortable but the sofa behind us is Dorothy's sofa!"

Sandi has had a very busy time since leaving the popular show The Great British Bake Off back in 2020. Speaking about the decision on the Stirring it Up podcast, she explained: “I was just getting depressed, and it’s about integrity. If you have that, then you can sleep.

"If you have integrity and you think ‘I’m doing a good thing, I’m doing a good thing for other people, I’m being good to my friends, my family,’ then that’s fine. There’s no money in the world that can then take that from you.”

At the time, she said: "When stepping down from a job, it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually, I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

"Spending time with Prue, Paul, and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television."