BBC Breakfast viewers saying the same thing amid Jon Kay and Sally Nugent's continued absence

BBC Breakfast looked a little different this week as Jon Kay and Sally Nugent have both been missing from their usual spots on the sofa.

The presenters usually front the programme from Monday to Wednesday each week, before Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt take over from Thursday to Saturday.

Standing in for the stars were Ben Thompson and Sarah Campbell, who regularly fill in when the main presenters are away.

© BBC Sally Nugent and Jon Kay were missing from the show this week

Taking to social media, Ben shared a behind-the-scenes snap from Wednesday's show, showing him and Sarah on the sofa while business presenter Nina Warhurst, weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood and sports presenter John Watson posed in the background.

"Full house on @BBCBreakfast today. @carolkirkwood @SarahCam3 @NinaWarhurst @JohnWatsonSport @BenThompsonTV," penned Ben.

While fans are no doubt missing Sally and Jon on their screens, they've loved having Sarah and Ben on the sofa this week. In the comments section, one person wrote: "I LOVE the Ben and Sarah combo, quite simply the best pairing on breakfast TV!" while another added: "Might even call it the Dream Team."

A third viewer penned: "Fab team!! Lovely to see people having fun!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jon Kay makes surprising on-air confession

Ben is a familiar face to viewers having worked for the BBC for over two decades. Since 2010, the journalist has been a presenter and correspondent for Breakfast, BBC World News and BBC News.

© BBC Ben Thompson and Sarah Campbell filled in for Sally and Jon this week

His career at the BBC began back in 1999 as a journalist for BBC Radio Wales. He eventually joined BBC Breakfast and BBC World News as a producer before becoming a correspondent in the Middle East and, later, New York.

Like Ben, Sarah has enjoyed a long career at the BBC, having landed her first role as a radio reporter for BBC Berkshire in 1995. She later became a news reporter for BBC News before becoming an education correspondent, and, eventually, a royal correspondent. The journalist became an official BBC News presenter earlier this year and shared the exciting announcement on LinkedIn.

© BBC Sarah has worked for the BBC for almost three decades

"Sharing a bit of job news," the star began in a post. "After dabbling for a year or so, I am now officially a presenter/correspondent with BBC News. This means less time standing outside in all weathers and more time in the studio.

"When the'’ll have me - I will also continue to front BBC Breakfast - Britain's most watched breakfast news programme. 2024 is shaping up to be another big year of news…so it should be a busy one!!"