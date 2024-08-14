BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent absent from show days after returning from break

Sally Nugent was missing from her usual spot on the BBC Breakfast sofa on Wednesday morning.

The journalist usually hosts the programme from Monday to Wednesday alongside Jon Kay but was replaced by business presenter Nina Warhurst, who regularly steps in for the main presenters.

© BBC Nina Warhurst stepped in for Sally Nugent on Wednesday's BBC Breakfast

Sally's absence comes just days after she and Jon returned to the show, having taken some time off last week.

Sally marked her and Jon's first show back with a post on Instagram on Monday. Sharing a snap of the duo on the red sofa, the 53-year-old penned in the caption: "Back to work! @bbcbreakfast."

It's safe to say viewers were pleased to see the pair back on their screens, with one person hailing them as the "dream team". "Good morning, it's lovely to see the Monday to Wednesday dream team back," wrote one person, while another added: "Great to see the A-Team back together."

While the reason for Sally and Jon's absence hasn't been explained, it's possible that the pair were simply enjoying some well-deserved annual leave.

It's been a busy period for both presenters in recent months.

Back in July, Sally jetted off to Berlin to cover the 2024 Euros final, with Jon holding down the fort in the Salford studio. Sally joined BBC sports presenter John Watson in Germany ahead of the game, which saw Spain take victory over England with a 2-1 win.

© BBC Sally reported on the Euros final from Berlin

Meanwhile, Jon took on hosting duties for the BBC's coverage of the general election results in July. The 54-year-old teamed up with Sophie Raworth to front a special programme, which was broadcast live outside Westminster for nine hours.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Jon praised his co-star and the behind-the-scenes team. "Well, that was a mammoth shift! Nine hours on air - and it went in a flash. An absolute honour to co-present Friday's rolling election coverage live from Westminster on BBC One," penned Jon.

"Massive thanks to the brilliant Sophie Raworth and to the whole team who worked so hard over the last few weeks to make sure everything was ready. And huge thanks to all our guests and the millions of viewers who chose to spend Friday with us."

© @jonkay01/Instagram Sophie Raworth and Jon Kay hosted the BBC's coverage of the general election in July

Viewers have been seeing more of Jon and Sally on their screens in recent months amid the relocation of the BBC One O'clock News from London to Salford.

Since June, both presenters, plus their co-star Nina, have become the new faces of the afternoon news programme, alongside Ben Brown, Anna Foster, and Tina Daheley.

© BBC Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay, Nina Warhurst and Sally Nugent are the faces of the BBC News at One

The landmark move makes the News at One the first daily network TV news bulletin to be produced and broadcast from outside of the capital. The BBC said the change forms part of its Across the UK (ATUK) plan, which aims to "move power and decision-making across the country to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the UK".