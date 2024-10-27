Eddie Redmayne shares rare insight into life with children Iris and Luke

Actor Eddie Redmayne has shared an incredibly rare glimpse inside his family life with his two children, Iris and Luke.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Times' Culture Magazine, the Cabaret star revealed how his eight-year-old daughter is keen to start playing the guitar as a result of global singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift.

© Getty Images Eddie shares two children with his wife Hannah

Reflecting on his six-year-old son, Eddie explained how Luke has recently been in "seventh heaven" while at home with his famous father's replica guns used for his latest role in The Day of the Jackal.

Eddie, 42, is raising his two children in London with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe. The pair met at a charity fashion show while Eddie was studying at Eton. They remained friends until they started dating in 2012. After a whirlwind romance, Eddie and Hannah tied the knot in December 2014 at Babington House, Somerset.

© Getty Images Actor Eddie Redmayne accepts the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for "The Theory of Everything" onstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards

They welcomed their eldest child, Iris Mary, in 2016, and their youngest, Luke Richard, in 2018.

This isn't the first time Eddie has spoken about his family life. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hollywood actor spoke candidly about the arrival of his eldest child.

© Getty Images The pair are raising their family in London

"She is heaven. Her name is Iris… before you're a parent you sort of hear people talking about [sleepless nights] and then suddenly you're the guy who's floating in constant jet lag with an I.V. of caffeine. And so I've become that person," he said.

Family life aside, Eddie also spoke to the Sunday Times about how he deals with fame. Despite his A-list status, the father-of-two explained how he "gets around London like everyone else."

Opening up, he shared: "Well, I know people who pull away from normality, but I live in London and get around like everyone else. I sometimes get stopped for photos, but the other choice is to travel everywhere in cars, which is bloody expensive and takes forever. You can either live behind gates or just pulverise through a bit."

© Getty Images Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

He went on to say: "I can live a totally normal life, so long as I don't make eye contact… The second you do, people recognise you — but, for me, you can make of fame what you want."

Earlier this week, Eddie and his wife made a rare red carpet appearance for his latest TV series. Stepping out in the Big Smoke, Hannah, 41, stole the limelight dressed in a Saint Laurent khaki slip dress complete with a plunging neckline.

© Getty Images Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne were all smiles at the premiere

She accessorised with a black clutch and wore her choppy sunkissed tresses down loose around her shoulders. Eddie, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a smart grey suit and a silver tie.