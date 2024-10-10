Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Muir joins GMA as he takes on important role alongside hosts — but where is Robin Roberts?
David Muir with Robin Roberts

The World News Tonight anchor made a big move 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
David Muir is best know for hosting World News Tonight and 20/20 but the anchor  turned his talents to GMA on Thursday for a dangerous assignment.

At the top of the morning show, David was introduced as one of four hosts who had bravely fled to Florida to report on the devastation of Hurricane Milton

David lead the way as the first to address George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Rebecca Jarvis, who were in the safety of the Good Morning America studios in New York.

Dressed in an ABC News rain jacket, David looked a far cry from his suited appearance at the news desk as he detailed the harrowing storm situation. 

Video was also posted on the show's Instagram where fans urged him and the rest of the GMA team in Florida, to stay safe. 

David Muir attends "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 18, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
David reported on the hurricane for GMA

While David was a welcomed member of the team, there was also a noticeable absence with Robin Roberts nowhere to be seen. 

She did however, update her social media followers with her whereabouts and shared a video from home and explained why. 

"Good morning," she wrote alongside her video message. "Not on GMA today so I can attend a dear friend’s father’s homegoing service in TX. 

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos© Getty Images
Robin was missing from the morning line up

"But Glam Fam & I know this is a difficult time for many in the path of Hurricane Milton and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

She expressed sincerity in the clip as she said she was thinking of all the people who had lost their homes or loved ones in the hurricane. 

David Muir and his father Ronald Muir sit at a news desk in a throwback photograph shared on Instagram© Instagram
David with his dad in a newsroom as a child

David has a long and decorated career as a news anchor with his passion for delivering news and heart-hitting stories beginning at an early age. 

He started his career at WTVH as an intern in his hometown of Syracuse, New York. Recently, he recalled some of the best advice he got when he was struggling to get a story from the confines of newsroom.

David Muir captured from the ABC studio during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, shared on Instagram© Instagram
David takes his job seriously

"This veteran reporter sitting in front of me and turned around and just said, 'you know, in order to get the story, you just have to go out there. Just go get it.' I thought that was one of the most valuable pieces of advice I ever received as a journalist."

David was conducting a Q&A at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, when he spoke about how to be a good journalist. 

David Muir and Linsey Davies ahead of the 2024 Presidential Debate© ABC
David and Linsey Davies moderated the 2024 Presidential Debate

"A lot of reporting is just listening," he explained. "People have very common fears and concerns, whether they have a family, taxes, education, crime, safety at the borders. We have Israel and Hamas. It’s an overwhelming time. But no matter what the story is, I think one of the most important attributes of a reporter who is going to connect with the audience, is someone who truly listens."

