David Muir's cheeky remark to Kelly Ripa gets fans talking

David Muir has been good friends with Kelly Ripa for years, and the pair have a fun-loving friendship.

And his latest remark to the Live star caught the attention of fans, after he commented on her latest Instagram post about the New York Marathon.

The Hope and Faith alum had shared a number of photos and videos featuring herself and other members of her family running.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: David Muir shares exciting news involving Kelly Ripa

This included footage of Kelly running outside while pulling along her husband Mark Consuelos.

She wrote: "Congratulations to all the @nycmarathon runners today! Here we are all individually practicing because hey, you never know." David simply responded: "You win!" delighting his fans.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's post sparked a funny reaction from David Muir

"That was the best response," one wrote, while another commented: "My favorite new guy!"

David and Kelly are big supporters of each other both professionally and personally. When Kelly published her book, Live Wire, in September 2022, she gave a special mention to David, calling him the "backbone and moral compass I need sometimes".

© Photo: Getty Images David and Kelly are friendship goals!

David stays with Kelly and Mark at their Hamptons home every summer and during a previous appearance on Live in November 2022, the World News Tonight star reflected on this time they have together with Kelly.

During the episode, the Live Wire author told her friend: "I kind of miss our weekends together," at which point David mentioned that they'd often spend days by the pool and barbecue together and did so at the start of summer. She even revealed that her kids loved having David over, especially when it came to barbecues and other fun summer activities.

© Photo: Getty Images Kelly and David both live in NYC

"You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth," which left David smiling.

David was also delighted or Kelly and Mark when they announced their new co-hosting partnership on Live back in 2022, following Ryan Seacret's departure.

© Getty Images Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have gone on holiday with David on several occasions

After Kelly shared a BTS clips on social media from the first day on set with Mark, David penned: "Most beautiful of full circles. Congratulations." Kelly, Mark and David have also gone on several vacations together over the years, including to Greece in 2023.