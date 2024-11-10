Blue Ivy Carter's new performance alongside mom Beyoncé revealed in first-look video

Blue Ivy Carter isn't even a teenager yet but she's already got an impressive resume many adults would be envious of!

Her latest accolade sees her starring alongside her mom, Beyoncé, as she makes her acting debut in Mufasa: The Lion King, and a first-look at her in action was released on Friday November 8.

The 12-year-old's character Kiara (the daughter of Simba and Nala), is shown alongside Rafika - voiced by John Kani, who is telling her about the legend of Mufasa - voiced by Aaaron Pierre.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline.

"The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny -- their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

Alongside Blue Ivy and Beyoncé, other big names starring in the upcoming film include Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Anika Noni Rose.

Blue's acting skills have been highly praised by the film's director Barry Jenkin, who told ET: "There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She's a thespian."

He also made it clear that Blue was picked for her own talents, and that it had nothing to do with her famous family. "It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job," he said.

Blue made headlines in 2023 after starring alongside her mom in her Renaissance World Tour, showcasing her dance skills on the world's stage.

Blue is being raised in LA with her younger siblings, Rumi and Sir, seven. Beyoncé opened up about their childhood and how it is "extremely hard" to make sure her children have "as much normalcy and privacy as possible," during an interview with GQ magazine in October.

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker also spoke about how creative her children were. "Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress," she said.

The doting mom added that she didn't push Blue into the spotlight, and was against her joining her on her tour, but that her daughter was determined to do so. "She has been creating characters since she was three.

"She's a natural but I did not want Blue on stage Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."