Inside Beyoncé's ultra-private family vacation in the Hamptons with her children and mom

Beyoncé values her family's privacy and rarely gives interviews or shares photos of her children online, despite the fact her oldest, Blue Ivy, is now becoming a star in her own right.

As a result, the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker has been able to enjoy vacations with her loved ones out of the public eye, and they sound a lot of fun!

Each year, the family spend time in the Hamptons, and this week, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles gave an insight into their time together in a rare interview with Glamour magazine, where she was asked about being a grandmother.

Recommended video You may also like Beyoncé shares rare family video with Jay-Z

She spoke about being in the Hamptons, saying: "Oh God, the best. I'm headed straight on a plane when I leave here to go spend time with my grandchildren. I become a kid. I was in the Hamptons with them, and I mean, I swung on a swing every day and swam and had fun. It's like being a kid again."

© Getty Images Tina Knowles opened up about being in the Hamptons with Beyoncé and her children

She added of being a grandmother: "And I'm not as stressed out about how they're going to turn out. I don't have that responsibility. So I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents' nerves and do things that I didn't get to do with my kids. It's the best."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have an impressive $26M home in East Hampton, which they purchased in 2017. They spend a lot of time there over the summer, and usually to tie in with celebrating Beyoncé's birthday on September 4.

Beyonce and Jay Z in the Hamptons

The lavish home has a pond, a 17-acre meadow reserve and is located by the ocean. It also boasts a guest house, where Tina likely enjoys spending time when she comes to stay.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to 12-year-old Blue Ivy, as well as seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

A look at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Hamptons property

Doting grandmother Tina recently spoke to E! News about the twins' different personalities, revealing how Rumi is showing signs of following in Blue's footsteps, while Sir is more quiet like his dad.

She said: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator." Reflecting on the twins' flourishing creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?"

© Instagram Beyoncé with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter

She emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age."Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, revealing that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion.

"He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.