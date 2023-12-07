Beyoncé features famous family in emotional and very personal message to fans after Renaissance release

Beyoncé is currently ruling the roost at the box office with the newly released Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which shone a light on her equally successful global tour of the same name.

The 42-year-old musical icon was clearly touched by the immense acclaim the film has received and how it instantly dominated the box office, and she took to social media with a touching personal message.

Watch in the footage below as the "Cuff It" singer shares her gratitude for her fans, including cameos from her husband Jay-Z, mom Tina Knowles, and daughter Blue Ivy…

Alongside it, she added a lengthy and rare emotional message for her fans and followers, penning: "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can't thank all of you enough for your support."

The Renaissance World Tour ran from May 10 to October 1 2023, and in just five months, is now the second highest-grossing tour by a female artist of all time (just behind Taylor Swift's Eras Tour). The concert film was announced on September 30 and premiered not long after on November 25.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done because of the short turnaround time," Beyoncé reflected. "I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind."

Fans and critics alike have raved over the film for not only the stunning concert visuals, but also for sharing behind-the-scenes visuals, taking viewers into the creation of the tour, and the cameos from supporting players like Blue and Diana Ross. The tour also debuted to a rare 100% critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!"

Several screenings and the two international premieres were lined with attendees in their best takes on glitterball and disco. "I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters."

She continued: "The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y'all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can't wait to see what else yall do :)"

Beyoncé got more candid as she mused: "I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn't yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman."

Speaking of the decision to release the film in theaters on December 1st, the "Halo" singer added: "I'm very proud that we launched the film on World AIDS Day in memory of my Uncle Johnny. I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y'all up the way you continue to lift me up.

"While I'm often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a [100] on Rotten Tomatoes! And it's because of you and your support! I humbly thank you."

