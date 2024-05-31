Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, left unimpressed by family member on social media

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, is not afraid to speak her mind! The 12-year-old has a close bond with her famous family, including her grandmother, Tina Knowles, who gave a rare glimpse into the pre-teen's personality this week while chatting to Vogue.

The 70-year-old told the publication that her grandchild isn't always amused by her social media posts, and will tell her as much. "She'll say 'Grandma, that was really wack what you just did. That's really wack. You should delete that.'"

Tina isn't phased by Blue's opinion though, and laughed off the remarks, admitting she rarely takes too much notice.

Blue has featured on Tina's Instagram on several occasions, both in sweet tribute posts on special occasions such as her birthday, and in a behind-the-scenes video showing the hairstylist getting a makeover by her granddaughter.

Blue was off camera but could be heard convincing Tina that she looked great. Blue has been in the public eye from a young age, although her protective parents have done a great job in ensuring very little is known about her private life.

© Photo: Instagram Blue Ivy isn't afraid to tell her grandmother, Tina Knowles, what she thinks!

She has appeared on red carpets and even featured on her parents' songs over the years, as well as narrating a book and winning her very own Grammy before her tenth birthday. Now she is getting older, she is appearing more and more in the spotlight, and was even heard speaking for the first time in her mom's much-anticipated film, Renaissance: A Film, that focused on the singer's tour in 2023, which saw Blue take part as a backing dancer.

Proud mom Beyoncé opened up in her film about her daughter's involvement in her shows, explaining: "She [Blue] told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."

© CBS Photo Archive Blue Ivy is becoming a star in her own right

Blue first performed with her mom on May 26 in Paris, which was meant to be the only time she did so. However, the strong-willed 12-year-old was determined to perform and show everyone what she could do after coming across some negative comments about her lack of training.

Rather than being put off, Blue was determined to prove herself and put in the extra hours to work hard on perfecting her dance moves, something her mom was incredibly proud of. It was clear to fans around the world that Beyoncé was incredibly proud of her daughter, and was beaming with pride every time she introduced her on stage.

© Getty Blue is stepping into the spotlight more now that she's older

Just after Blue's first performance in Paris, Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay a rare personal tribute to her daughter. She wrote: ""My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Tina was just as proud of her granddaughter too, and shared several videos of Blue on stage during the tour, as well as several heartfelt messages dedicated to her talented granddaughter.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Blue Ivy with her mom Tina Knowles

Talking to People back in July, Tina said of Blue dancing on stage: "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels. But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."