Blue Ivy's 'emotional' moment in the spotlight involving mom Beyoncé too

Blue Ivy Carter is only 12 years old, but the pre-teen has already impressed many people in the entertainment industry more than twice her age.

The oldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is preparing for her screen debut in "The Lion King" prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, and was tasked with some emotional scenes, which impressed the film's director.

Talking to ET, Barry Jenkins revealed: "There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She's a thespian."

Barry added that Blue's involvement in the film had nothing to do with her famous parents, but because of her own abilities.

"It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job," he said.

© CBS Photo Archive Blue Ivy gave an emotional performance in Mufasa: The Lion King, alongside her mom, Beyoncé

What's more, Blue's close relationship with her mom Beyoncé is also apparent in the film. The pre-teen voices Kiara, the daughter of King Samba and Queen Nala - played by her famous mother.

"I think the relationship she has with her mother is very much embedded in the film," Barry observed. While this is Blue's first movie role, it's not the first time she's proved her talents as a voiceover artist.

© Ezra Shaw Blue Ivy is becoming a star in her own right

In 2020, she narrated Matthew A. Cherry's audiobook, Hair Love.

Last year, meanwhile, she took to the stage with her mom during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, proving herself as a talented dancer in the process.

© Kevin Mazur Blue with her dad and sister Rumi

While Blue is the daughter of two of the most famous artists in modern times, the pre-teen has managed to keep a private life and although she occasionally appears at public events with her mom and dad, not that much is known about her.

It's clear that her family are very close though, and both her grandparents have paid tribute to her in the past few months on social media.

© Kevin Mazur Blue performing alongside Beyoncé during the Renaissance tour

Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, wrote a lengthy message to his granddaughter back in March.

He wrote: "Dear Blue Ivy. I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied 'she is there rehearsing' and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better.⁠"

He continued: "I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with, and I have no doubt that one day you will continue to astound us all.⁠"

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Jay-Z are incredibly proud of Blue

Reflecting on Blue's similarities to the rest of her famous family, the proud grandfather went on to say: "It's clear that you have an extraordinary Knowles spirit, and I am confident that you will find your true passion in life. Whether it's in music, art, science, business, or any other field, I hope that you have the courage to pursue it wholeheartedly. Whatever path you choose, I hope it brings you fulfillment, joy, and a deep sense of purpose.⁠"

Matthew ended the message by urging Blue to "never be afraid" of exploring new opportunities, and highlighted her bravery.

"Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you," he ended.

© Kevin Mazur Blue with her grandmother Tina Knowles and mom Beyoncé

Her grandmother,Tina Knowles, has also been by Blue's side supporting her. The 70-year-old opened up about her granddaughter's talents in an interview with People in July, touching upon the fact the then 11-year-old was able to dance on stage in heels.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

