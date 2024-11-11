Nancy Xu breaks silence after shock Strictly exit with Shayne Ward as judges disagree

Nancy Xu has said she is "gutted" after being eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing alongside her celebrity partner Shayne Ward.

Nancy and Shayne went up against opera singer Wynne Evans and his dance partner Katya Jones on Sunday, with the former performing their rumba to 'Time After Time' by Cyndi Lauper while the latter danced the American smooth to 'Grace Kelly' by Mika.

While judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse wanted to save Shayne and Nancy, Anton Du Beke voted to keep Wynne and Katya in the show. However, head judge Shirley Ballas had the final say and chose to eliminate Shayne and Nancy from the competition.

Taking to social media after Sunday's results show, Nancy praised her dance partner's "kindness and respect", saying that dancing with him has been the "highlight" of her year.

"Where do I begin my words? For me, you have already been a winner since our very first day rehearsals together," penned the 33-year-old. "Your humble, kindness, and respect for me are beyond then everything! Not even mention how amazing you are performing every Saturday night on the dance floor!

"To get to know you as a person and to share Strictly journey with you this year, it's my highlight of the year! Last night, I was really hoping that I could really make you dancing at Blackpool. Then, your mom can watch you shine on the stage! For me, you have given everything beautifully in many ways," she continued.

© BBC Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu left the competition on Sunday

She went on to apologise for the criticism Shayne received over the course of his journey, saying: "I'm so sorry that the whole journey you received criticized seems more than you should, and people forget that you are coming from 0! To put up every Saturday night show like you did, you should deserve something better!"

Nancy went on to say that "bigger and better" things are coming Shayne's way and that she was "gutted" that their journey was "cut like this".

© Guy Levy Shayne and Nancy performed their rumba in the dance-off

"I want you to understand that you are an amazing person and performer, thank you for trusting me and letting me share my knowledge and passion with you," she continued. "I hope our friendship will continue after this journey! As I adore our relationship!"

She also praised Shayne's partner Sophie Austin for "always being there for us", and also shared her appreciation for Strictly and its viewers.

© Guy Levy Shayne said he was proud to make it to Week Eight

"THANK YOU @bbcstrictly @sarahjamesface to bring such an amazing person in the show and let me have a chance to shine with. I'm beyond grateful," concluded the dancer.

After being voted out of the competition, Shayne reflected on his experience. "I just want to say, you guys up there (the other contestants) are a dream," he said.

"Every single day, coming in here and seeing you guys, you helped me so much. I want to say thank you to the audience as well, for always being amazing for us all. This has been, honestly, one of the best things I've ever done," he continued, adding that he was proud to make it to week eight.

© Ray Burmiston Nancy praised her partner's "kindness"

Praising Nancy, he said: "A massive thank-you goes to this incredible human right next to me (Xu), who has put so much fire in me and made me believe that I can actually achieve more if I let myself go.

"I'm sorry it didn’t work out to the end, but I'm super proud that I got to meet you and dance with you, so thank you."