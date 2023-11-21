Strictly viewers issue same complaint about pro dance in Blackpool results show

It was Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend and to mark the dazzling event, the professional dancers performed to a medley of Harry Styles songs during Sunday's results show.

While many viewers praised the epic dance, which was led by Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu, others were left a little disappointed.

© Guy Levy Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu performed to a Harry Styles medley

Taking to social media, some fans said that they were hoping for a more traditional dance in the Blackpool ballroom, with one person writing: "Was hoping for feathers, twirling, Blackpool ballroom vibes (Carlos & Nancy were amazing but felt like the wrong night to do this number)," while another added: "I was really hoping for an old school come dancing routine, big dresses and waltzing in formation."

A third person commented: "Didn't really get this and thought the singing was poor and weak as sounded like the mic wasn't working either sound was so low. Was hoping for something a bit more spectacular for Blackpool," while another penned: "Wasn't one of the best should have had some traditional dancing, waltz, American smooth, etc."

However, many fans praised the fabulous number, particularly Carlos and Nancy's partnership. One person wrote: "Carlos and Nancy are mesmerizing to watch," while another added: "Carlos and Nancy are absolutely THEE duo! Love them so much."

© Guy Levy Viewers praised Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu's performance

A third person commented: "So happy to finally see Carlos and Nancy finally dancing together center stage, beautiful."

Sunday's results show saw Angela Rippon eliminated from the competition.

© BBC Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington left the competition on Sunday

Viewers were left shocked when Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell found themselves in the dance-off alongside Angela and her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

One person wrote on social media: "It was a shock to see Bobby in the dance-off!" while another added: "The correct result but I'm very shocked about Bobby being the bottom 2. His Jive was brilliant."

After being voted out of the competition, Angela said her time on the show had been "the most joyful" experience. "I have to tell you that the last nine weeks have probably been the most terrifying, the most fantastic, the most glorious, the most joyful that I have spent for a very long time in my profession," she told Tess Daly.

"Everybody talks about the team and all the pros – everyone who has danced – there is a real team spirit in this programme unlike anything I've come across anywhere else in any of the many programmes I've done. It's absolutely fabulous… But the person who really has to get the most credit is this gentleman here [to Kai]."

© BBC Angela praised her dance partner Kai

Praising her dance partner, she continued: "He has looked after me so brilliantly, he's a wonderful dancer, a great choreographer, but he's a terrific teacher… and he has the patience of a saint."

Kai added that it had been an "absolute honour and pleasure to dance" with the broadcaster.