Strictly's Carlos Gu addresses 'argument' with Nancy Xu following apparent snub

Strictly professionals Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu have been the subject of several reports after the pair reportedly fell out, with the duo even unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Carlos even seemingly snubbed Nancy in a post following the show's Icons Weeks, where he shared behind-the-scenes photos of the dancers following their Beyonce-themed number. Although the 31-year-old tagged each of the dancers in the photo he shared, he didn't tag Nancy in the post, something which caught fans' attention, with some questioning the move.

© Instagram Carlos didn't tag Nancy in a recent post

Speaking to the Mail, Carlos has now confirmed that he and Nancy have fallen out, although he added that the former friends would eventually repair their relationship.

"We're fine," he told the publication. "We've been friends since childhood, and friends argue, we're too close and are like brother and sister to completely fall out."

© Instagram Nancy and Carlos had an incredibly close bond

Nancy is yet to speak out about the pair's falling out, however, Carlos seemingly referenced it in a post when the dancer reflected on some "hectic" weeks.

Alongside a photo that captured his iconic Claudia Winkleman costume for the show's Halloween special, he wrote: "It has been a hectic [few] weeks for me!! But HEY let's give a moment for this! I love you @claudiawinkle."

© Instagram Carlos reflected on "hectic" weeks

Carlos and Nancy even appeared alongside each other in a video alongside Big Brother star Yinrun Huang. The clip saw the trio join forces to recreate Charli XCX's iconic dance, which found fame on TikTok, to the tune of her hit song, Apple.

The pair's bond seemed incredibly strong earlier in the year. On Carlos's birthday, Nancy called him her "best friend" and "baby brother," writing: "This baby, I just wanted to wish you nothing but all the happiness, love, and health. Be as fabulous and kind as you are."

WATCH: Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu feature in new video amid feud

The dancer continued: "Love you very much and deeply. Thank you for being one of the special souls that I can call friend and baby brother. [kiss emojis] Having the best day, as I know. WE WILL MAKE IT AS IT SHOULD." In response, Carlos said: "Thank you my favourite sister."