Michael Strahan sparks debate as he's absent from GMA following recent controversy

Fans of Good Morning America were quick to notice the absence of anchor Michael Strahan on Monday’s episode, sparking more attention to a recent incident that has set social media ablaze.

The former NFL star, who stood respectfully but without his hand over his heart during the national anthem on Fox Sports’ broadcast from San Diego’s Naval Base, faced criticism after Sunday’s airing.

During the broadcast, the 52-year-old, stood with his hands clasped in front of him as the anthem played, while his co-hosts placed their hands over their hearts.

For some, this simple act sparked outrage, with some social media users branding him as “unpatriotic” and demanding an apology. “Shameful!” one user posted. “You should not return to GMA until you publicly apologize.”

Other users voiced their disappointment with GMA for not addressing the controversy, questioning why the morning show hadn’t discussed the incident.

Amid the criticism, Michael took to Instagram to share a tribute to his father, Major Gene W. Strahan Sr., who served in the military, honoring both his father’s service and all veterans.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,” he wrote. “Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day. We would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you.”

© Good Morning America/ABC Michael Strahan was missing on Good Morning America

However, reactions on social media remained split. While some demanded accountability, others, including veterans, believed the reaction was excessive.

Kate Mannion, a military veteran and host of the Barstool Sports podcast Zero Blog 30, criticized what she called the “Anthem Police,” writing, “He can do whatever he wants. Also, not that it matters, but his dad served 23 years. Please, shut uppppp.”

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock Michael Strahan on the set of Good Morning America

Sports entrepreneur Joe Pompliano also defended Strahan, highlighting his family’s military history. “Michael Strahan’s dad served in the Army for 23 years. He grew up on a US Army base in Germany and has given a ton of money to veteran charities. We need to stop getting so upset at every little thing.”

Despite the polarizing responses, Michael’s long-standing ties to the military and his accomplishments in both sports and television are undeniable.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Michael Strahan sparks debate for recent controversy

Selected by the New York Giants in the 1993 NFL Draft, Strahan played his entire career with the team, helping lead them to a Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots in 2008. He still holds the record for most single-season quarterback sacks, a feat he shares with T.J. Watt, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.