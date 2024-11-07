Michael Strahan left red-faced by Robin Roberts on GMA - 'I can't believe you just said that'

It's no secret that there's plenty of friendly chemistry between the hosts of Good Morning America, but on November 7, it was taken to a whole other level.

During a discussion about lowering blood pressure with Dr. Darien Sutton, Michael Strahan was left hanging his head in embarrassment.

The moment in the video below involved Robin Roberts making a comment about her friend and co-anchor that nobody was expecting.

WATCH: Robin Roberts makes comment about Michael Strahan leaving him red-faced on GMA

The doctor was talking about "vigorous" exercise to lower blood pressure, and Robin wanted to know what that meant.

Darien spoke about being breathless and sweaty to which Robin quickly quipped: "Michael makes me breathless and sweat."

Her quick-witted comment left George Stephanopoulos laughing and Michael chuckled too before saying: "I cannot believe you just said that."

They laughed off the moment and continued the segment but Michael couldn't help but glance over at Robin with a cheeky grin on his face.

The GMA team love working together and consider one another family. But Michael recently confessed, he had been thinking more about retirement recently.

It's been a tough year for him as he's watched his daughter, Isabella battle cancer.

In a new interview with Town & Country, he said he lives life now "more in the moment."

He told the outlet: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing.

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective," he went on, maintaining: "At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well.

"Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year."

Talking about retirement, Michael added: "I've always had those thoughts," though added: "It will happen at some point. It's not happening anytime soon," however, he then back-tracked slightly. "I'd like to say [I'll retire] a lot sooner than a lot of people probably think I will.

"When I do it, it will be because I just want to have the freedom to be with her and her sister [Isabella and Sophia], and her other sister and brother [Michael Jr. and Tanita]. Wherever they are, whatever they're doing, I want to be there."