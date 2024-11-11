GMA's Michael Strahan shares heartwarming baby photo as he celebrates firstborn

Michael Strahan was feeling the love for his family on Sunday when he shared family photos of his life away from the spotlight.

The Good Morning America star posted a pair of photos on Instagram to celebrate Michael's oldest daughter, Tanita.

The first snapshot showed Michael proudly standing alongside his firstborn and the second was of Michael with Tanita as a little girl.

"Happy birthday to my first baby!" he wrote. "Who now has her own baby!!! Thank you for making me a dad and a grandpa. Love you, @tanitaa.st."

Michael announced he had become a granddad in September 2024 when Tanita gave birth to her son, Onyx.

"It is amazing," he told his co-hosts on GMA. I am so excited. I'm so happy. A great addition to the family."

In addition to Tanita, Michael is also a dad to Michael Strahan Jr., and 20-year-old twins Isabella Strahan and Sophia Strahan.

© Tanita Strahan on Instagram Tanita is Michael's oldest child

He shares his two oldest children with Wanda Hutchins and his youngest with ex-wife, Jean Muggli.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Michael gushed about being a granddad.

He said: "It's fantastic. I went over after I finished up work at FOX yesterday and I was holding him, and I'm like, 'I'm going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents.'

© Getty Images Michael with Tanita and his twins

"It's the most amazing feeling," he maintained, however he did confess: "I don't feel old enough?"

The conversation moved to what his grandkids will call him.

© Instagram Tanita with her boyfriend Calenta Mincey,

"Everyone is like, 'What is he going to call you?'" Michael said. "I don't know, I almost want to do a survey," he said, before joking the nickname might be "Gap-pa," as her referenced his famous smile.

"I am so happy for my daughter Tanita and Calenta, her boyfriend," he went on, again emphasizing Onyx is a "great addition to the family."

© Instagram Michael and Wanda with their son

It's been a rollercoaster year for Michael and his family as they've navigated Isabella's cancer journey.

She has been given the all clear after months of treatment for a brain tumor.

© Instagram His daughters just turned 20

Recently speaking with Town & Country about Isabella's cancer battle and next steps, Michael opened up about making more time for his family.

Noting how he lives life now "more in the moment," he explained: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing."