Victoria Kalina reacts as America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is renewed

Netflix struck gold with the docu-series, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Following its premiere in June 2024, the show became an overnight sensation with fans, and after a five-month wait, the streamer has finally confirmed its fate.

Sharing a teaser trailer on Instagram, Netflix told fans: "PSA start stretching and get your high kick ready because AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS is coming back for season 2!!!"

Sparking delight, several of the show's stars replied in the comments. "AHHHHHH SZN 2 WE'RE COMING FOR U," penned Kleine Powell. "SO EXCITED!!!!!" added Allison Khong. "Let's do this Season 2!!" wrote Brooklyn Davis.

© Netflix Victoria Kalina has responded to the news

Victoria Kalina, who became a fan favorite in the first season, was also quick to react and re-posted a season two announcement on her Instagram account.

It's unknown if the former DCC star will return in the upcoming episodes, as she retired from the squad and moved to New York at the end of series one, but she's clearly excited for what's to come.

For the past four months, Victoria has been leading dance classes in the Big Apple, while training to become a Radio City Rockette. Speaking to Glamour about her decision to leave the DCC, the TV star told the publication: "I feel as though I am right where I am supposed to be [in New York].

"I know I'm going to miss performing and being a part of the DCC organization, but…I've done it and now I know I'm supposed to be taking that next step. New York City and everything that has come together so far has been just so smooth. It's meant to be."

So, what can fans expect from the latest instalment? Based on the teaser clip, it looks like Reece Weaver will have a leading role if her screen time is anything to go by, as well as Anna Kate Sundvold.

The new episodes will follow the DCC squad as they tackle the NFL 2024–25 season, starting with auditions and training camp. Of course, America's Sweethearts will also document the highs and lows of the squad members.

When season one first aired, squad member Victoria was widely praised for speaking openly about her difficulties with an eating disorder and depression, while feeling isolated from the rest of the team.

Before the show premiered, Victoria had been nervous for people to watch it. "In my head I was reviewing everything that I'd said, and I was like, 'Okay, sometimes I was too brutally honest and I don't know how that will go,'" she told Glamour. "I was questioning and doubting myself."

© Netflix Victoria was widely praised for speaking candidly about her mental health

"What I've learned, and I hope what other people have learned too, is that being your whole self, honestly and truthfully through and through, is going to connect and hit people harder than when you put up a front."

Currently, a release date for season two is yet to be confirmed, although the show is slated to return in 2025.