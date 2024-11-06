Bake Off viewers stunned over 'most awkward' moment between contestant and Alison Hammond

Viewers who tuned into The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night were quick to react to the banter between contestant Dylan and host Alison Hammond.

While Dylan was busy working on his showstopper tiramisu for Dessert Week, Alison and her co-host Noel Fielding went over to his worktop to see how he was getting on. When Noel compared Dylan to the clumsy comedy character Frank Spencer, Dylan confessed he didn't know who that was, to which Alison said: "You're so young!"

Dylan, 20, then said that when he told his parents Noel and Alison were 50, they were surprised.

© Channel 4 Fans commented on Dylan's banter

Alison exclaimed: "I'm 49!" to which Dylan replied: "So your average is 50."

The This Morning star went on to say: "Do you know what? All it means is that I've been in the queue a little bit longer than you, Dylan."

"A little bit? You've been in the queue 2.5 times the amount I have," responded Dylan, to which the host said: "Alright, Dyl!"

© Channel 4 The topic of conversation turned to age

Chiming in, Noel joked: "He hasn't even come in the shop yet!"

Dylan then asked Alison: "Do you feel closer to death?"

When she repeated the same question to him, the baker replied: "Well no because my body isn't decaying. After 27 your body starts decaying."

Alison responded: "At the end of the day, you could go and get hit by a bus. You could die before me!"

© Channel 4 The trio had a laugh together during the episode

Viewers rushed to social media to comment on the pair's banter, with one person calling the exchange "one of the most awkward things I've ever seen on #GBBO."

Other fans found the funny side, with one person writing: "Not Dylan coming for Noel and Alison's age! The closer to death comment was so unhinged," alongside a laughing emoji, while another penned: "I just love this guy more and more."

© makeupbymikey/Instagram Viewers commented on how amazing Alison looks at 49

A third fan joked: "He'll feel a lot closer to death if he carries on about Alison's age!"

Many also commented on how amazing Alison looks at 49, with one person writing: "Wait .. Alison is 49???!!! Whoa she looks like 35," while another added: "Shut the front door Alison is 49! Wow, she looks amazing #GBBO."

In this week's episode, the contestants were tasked with baking three desserts: meringue nests, steamed suet pudding and tiramisu.

Sadly, it was Sumayah's turn to leave the tent at the end of the show, making her the seventh contestant to go home.

She said of her exit: "I feel like it wasn't one specific event that let me down, it was just kind of a series of mistakes here and there. I have learned to be more confident in myself and my ideas. You learn a lot from everyone, and I feel I am going to take a piece of everyone away with me."