Keeley Hawes and Matthew MacFadyen haven't aged a day in 20th wedding anniversary photos

Keeley Hawes and Matthew MacFadyen appear more loved up than ever as they marked 20 years of marriage on Tuesday.

The beloved British acting duo celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a series of candid snaps, and fans can't help but marvel at how little they've aged over the years.

© Dave Benett Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen have been married for 20 years

The couple, who met on the set of Spooks two decades ago, shared anniversary photos which showed the lovebirds appear relaxed and effortlessly elegant. "20 [heart emoji]," the actress simply put in her caption.

Their anniversary post was quickly flooded with comments from friends, fans, and fellow stars alike. Sarah Parish wrote: "Congratulations," while Tamzin Outhwaite and Denise Welch added heart emojis.

One follower noted: "How do you both look so young?!!!!!!!!! What a gorgeous pair, congratulations." Another said: "Congratulations. A perfect pairing if ever there was one! All the very best."

A third post read: "You both look better now... great pics though." Another mused: "Loved Spooks - wish they still made it. Congratulations on 20 years together. How do you both just get better looking as you get older?"

Keeley, 48, and Matthew, 50, have two children together; a 19-year-old daughter called Maggie and a 17-year-old son named Ralph.

Matthew, who has recently been recognised for his award-winning role in Succession, is also a stepfather to Keeley's son Myles, 24, from her first marriage.

© Karwai Tang The couple share two children together

Keeley and Matthew met on the set of the spy drama, Spooks, and married in 2004, the month before they welcomed their first child together.

On trying to lead a normal life with her equally famous husband, Keeley recently told The Telegraph: "It can be a bit tricky for us to go out for dinner without being interrupted.

"It's more tricky when it's the end of Succession, or something's out on a Sunday night, or when Line of Duty was on. Then we just don't go out, there's no point trying. But that's OK, we get that it's part of celebrating that something has been successful, and usually people just say lovely things."

WATCH: Keeley Hawes reveals what it was like to work with husband Matthew

She added: "It makes us laugh when they tell us we're taller than they thought we'd be, or fatter, or they preferred me blonde. It's something you do get used to. Sort of."

Matthew has also touched on spending quality time with his wife since having children, telling CBS: "It's like a third act. It's exciting. We're like, 'OK, mini-breaks!'

"In the trenches when they're little, it's like, 'This is it forever', but of course it's not. Then you realise, luckily, ours are really lovely, funny humans who are making you laugh and telling you off."