Downton Abbey actress set to star in BBC’s new Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy – and we can’t wait

If there is one constant in life, it is that the BBC will make an Agatha Christie adaptation every year, and we eat it up every single time! This time, the network has announced an adaptation titled Murder in Easy, with an amazing all-star cast, including Downton Abbey alumni and even a Shetland star. Get the details…

The new adaptation stars Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, Rye Lane star David Jonsson, Shetland star Douglas Henshall, and the Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark, the synopsis for the two-part story reads: “England, 1954. On a train to London, Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

WATCH: Will you be watching The Buccaneers?

“The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy.”

Awesome TV shows coming in Autumn 2023 Sex Education season 4, Netflix - 21 September Still Up, Apple TV+ - 22 September Gen V, Amazon Prime Video - 29 September Loki season 2, Disney+ - 6 October Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ - 13 October The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix - 12 October All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix - 2 November The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ - 8 November



Filming has already taken place in Scotland, and while there isn’t a release date for the show just yet – so watch this space! The show will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and on BritBox International in the US, Canada and South Africa.

BBC's new Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy

Murder is Easy is a hugely popular novel from Christie, with six adaptations of the tale made since 1982, including a play starring Peter Capaldi. The show is just one of many exciting new period dramas coming to our screens soon – with Apple TV+’s drama The Buccaneers. The story follows the daughters of America’s new rich, beautiful and untameable. The synopsis reads: “Despite the best efforts of England’s finest governesses, they are on their way to London to snare themselves an aristocrat, low in funds but high in class, to make a perfect match.”

Netflix also has a period drama offering with All the Light We Cannot See, which follows a blind French girl and her father who flee German-occupied Paris with a priceless diamond, keeping it safe from the Nazis.

The Buccaneers is coming to Apple TV+ in November

The synopsis reads: “Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

“Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.”