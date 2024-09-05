Today's Hoda Kotb shares first look at stunning new home after big move with daughters

Hoda Kotb recently upped sticks and moved out of the Manhattan apartment where she has lived for years, and relocated with her kids, Hope, five, and Haley, seven.

Now, she's shared a sneak peek at her new family abode — and it looks amazing.

To mark the end of her summer break and her children's return to school, Hoda took to Instagram with a selection of magical photos from her time off Today.

Included in the images was a snap of Hoda with her daughters, standing outside a white, two-storey home with a lush green yard and surrounded by trees.

She was beaming in the photo which she'd captioned: "First day of school in the books."

© Instagram Hoda Kotb shared a snapshot outside her new home

While the home is still in New York, it is an upgrade for Hoda, who has gone from a two-bed apartment to a home with at least three bedrooms.

"The kids will have their own rooms, it’s three bedrooms upstairs — mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope," she told her co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager during an on-air discussion. "And they’re so excited to have their own space, they’re excited about a reading chair, they’re excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed — that kind of stuff."

Hoda moved out of her apartment

Hoda added that all she really wanted from the home was for "the kids to be warm and cozy and [to be] a place where they can hang."

It's not the only home Hoda has, and the family hung out at her waterside property in Long Island for much of the summer.

It was in March that the mom-of-two confessed it was time to leave her beloved Manhattan home for a new property.

© @hodakotb Hoda recently celebrated her 60th birthday

But she admitted it was a wrench to think about leaving so many memories behind, having welcomed both kids while living there.

"Both Haley and Hope came home there and I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs," she said of her adopted daughters. "And I remember now how they race up and down. I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat.

"I mean, it's like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go," added Hoda — who shares her children with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

"I can't believe I have a seven and a five-year-old, and I can't believe all those memories. There were so many things that we have built there."

© Instagram Hoda shares her children with her ex Joel

Hoda first revealed her future plans while talking to author Arthur Brooks on her Making Space podcast.

At the time, she said: "I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid."