Olivia Attwood reveals why she finds it 'really hard' to watch I'm A Celebrity - exclusive

Olivia Attwood's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! journey was famously cut short in 2022 due to health reasons, and two years later, she has revealed it still feels like "unfinished business".

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland, the former Love Island star admitted she can't bring herself to watch the much-loved reality show at home.

© Getty Images Olivia attended the Winter Wonderland 2024 press night with husband Bradley Dack.

"I find it really hard to watch it. I'm keeping across it, but yeah, I find it hard to watch," she said.

"It was a sad situation. It's a hard one because I love the show, that's why I went on it, but it's like unfinished business. So until I've got the time to go back and finish it, I feel like I just can't look at it."

However, Olivia did reveal that she's throwing her support behind Tulisa Contostavlos "100 per cent" and was grateful that the former X Factor judge appeared on her podcast So Wrong It's Right just before entering the jungle.

"I think she's amazing, you know, here's so much more to her than I think people realise, and she's really sweet, really funny. Hopefully she's gonna do really well."

© ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa appeared on Olivia's podcast just before entering the jungle.

Back in 2022, Olivia was forced to withdraw from I'm A Celebrity after just 48 hours due to medical reasons.

In a statement at the time, a member of Olivia's team wrote: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement. She dreamed of doing I'm A Celebrity for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has."

© So Wrong It's Right Olivia has seen great success with her So Wrong It's Right podcast.

It was later revealed that Olivia was rushed to hospital due to abnormal blood test results and that she had anaemia as well as dangerously low potassium levels. Despite receiving the all-clear from hospital, ITV did not want her to return to the jungle.

"I’m not a crier but I started to cry, it was so emotional. I was heartbroken and gutted. I tried to keep my emotions in check and keep it in perspective, things could be so much worse," she told the Daily Mail at the time.

She's chatted with celebrities including Mel B, Jameela Jamil and Rylan Clark, but Olivia tells HELLO! that she has a long list of dream interviews.

"I've got to interview so many amazing people, so there's a lot of them on my wish list. I keep them under my hat because I want to keep the secret so that in case it doesn't come true. But a second series of Bad Boyfriends would be the best Christmas present."