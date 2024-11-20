I'm a Celebrity fans 'crying' as they complain about Tuesday's episode

I'm a Celebrity fans have taken to X in droves to complain about Tuesday evening's episode of the jungle show, which saw the celebrities grow used to life in camp as they took on Bush Tucker trials and challenges.

During the episode, Alan Halsall and Danny Jones took on the chance to land the luxury items for everyone in camp by answering quiz questions about their fellow camp mates, including Dean's specialist subject on Mastermind and the original name of N-Dubz.

WATCH: Danny Jones Shocked When A Snake Slithers Into His Shorts On I’m A Celebrity

The pair did a great job, obtaining eight out of ten of the luxury items for their fellow campmates including GK Barry's dressing gown, Danny's lilo and Alan's golf putter. They very sadly were unable to give Jane Moore and Barry McGuigan their treats.

Speaking about their efforts, Alan said: "8 out of 10 is so good, we smashed it, really happy with that. But also 2 out of 10, we didn’t get and it’s hard that." Danny added: "It is hard, but I think Jane and Barry will understand."

© ITV/Shutterstock Barry McGuigan was emotional while discussing his daughter

Alan agreed, saying: "I think they’ll understand, they’ll know we did our best and we just didn’t know the answer on the day unfortunately."

However, fans on social media were not so forgiving, with one person commenting: "Now WHY would they show barry’s little face like that while they’re all singing and dancing and happy with their luxury items i CAN'T," while another person wrote: "Watching barry’s luxury item be shredded right in front of my eyes are you kidding me #imaceleb #imacelebrity."

Barry was comforted by his campmates after opening up about his loss

A third person shared a gif of someone with several suitcases, adding: "Me on my way from England to personally deliver Barry his items from home," while another wrote: "The UK crying at them not getting Barry’s luxury item."

Barry has become a quick fan favourite from the show. The boxing champion bonded with his campmates earlier this week while discussing his daughter's very sad death. The actress died aged 33 in 2019 from cancer.

© Getty Barry McGuigan's beloved daughter Danika 'Nika' McGuigan passed away in 2019 from breast cancer, aged just 33

Speaking about her treatment before the cancer returned, he said: "She had leukaemia, when I was making the movie The Boxer with Daniel Day Lewis, three weeks from the end I had to leave because she'd been diagnosed with leukaemia, they thought she wasn't going to get better but she fought back and she won it. She had two years of chemo, she was good, she came back."

