BBC Breakfast viewers react as Naga Munchetty replaced last-minute

BBC Breakfast's favourite Naga Munchetty was replaced by presenter Rachel Burden on Friday's instalment of the show. The BBC Radio 5 Live host stepped in to cover the headlines alongside co-host Charlie Stayt.

Naga Munchetty is a regular host alongside Charlie Stayt

Prior to the show, Rachel posted a photograph on X to reveal she would be presenting the programme. The guest host captioned the selfie: "Hanging out on the sofa this morning with @ruddick (pictured) and Charlie (not pictured)."

She added: "Talking about…Energy price cap. Laos poisoning. Leaseholds. #StormBert And @ArmatradingJoan will be joining us in the studio before 8. @BBCBreakfast."

Rachel was flooded with an abundance of support from viewers online who shared their surprise to see her return to the red sofa.

One follower wrote: "Good morning Rachel, Charlie & all. Lovely seeing you looking in the pink Rachel….Love our BBC."

Another fan commented: "Great to see you on Rachel you look beautiful."

Rachel exuded style on the show as she donned a white silk blouse with a pale pink silk midi skirt. Her blonde locks were fashioned into effortless waves as she sat alongside Charlie who appeared in a navy, sleek suit.

Naga and Charlie are known for their compatible partnership and witty banter on the breakfast show. Naga recently called out her co-star for his "cheeky" behaviour. However, like a natural, Rachel settled into the sofa and was warmly welcomed by her fellow presenter.

© BBC/James Stack Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty are known for their witty relationship

The pair were joined later by meteorologist Matt Taylor, who delivered the weather forecast. As the show progressed, Rachel and Charlie also heard the latest breaking news from business reporter Peter Ruddick.

Peter addressed that the average annual household bill will rise to £1738 in January. He said: "Good morning everyone, as I say on Monday we reported the final forecast but now we know for sure so we are talking about an increase to the price cap of £21 a year."

"So it's going to go up from £1717 to £1738 so an increase as I say of £21."

"Remember this will apply between January and March. It applies to default or standard variable tariffs if you pay by direct debit."

He added: "You use more, you pay more. Let's put that figure in context, it's still a lot lower than at the height of the energy crisis but it's still higher than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

© BBC Rachel Burden has previously sat alongside Charlie Stayt on the show

The hosts were also joined with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who revealed she "supports the principle" of changing the law on Assisted Dying in England and Wales.

Naga's last-minute absence on Friday morning may have come as a shock to viewers as the reasons are yet unknown.