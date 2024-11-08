BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty calls out Charlie Stayt live on-air

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt are known and loved for their witty banter on BBC Breakfast – and Friday's show was no different as Naga called out her co-star for his "cheeky" behaviour.

When asked by weather reporter Matt Taylor to estimate how much sunshine the nation had seen over the last 11 days, Naga guessed none while Charlie estimated a precise 18 minutes.

© BBC Naga Munchetty called out Charlie Stayt for looking at Matt's weather reports

Matt then chuckled as he revealed that Charlie had guessed correctly. "You've obviously been looking at my charts," he said, while Naga congratulated her co-star: "Wow, well done!"

After Matt's weather report, Naga clarified that Charlie had in fact seen Matt's reports during the run-through before the show.

"Matt, I said to Charlie, 'Well done', but I didn't realise he had been looking at your charts," she said.

© BBC Matt Taylor gave the weather report on Friday

Charlie quipped: "No. I'm saying nothing. All I did was get it right," prompting laughter from Naga and Matt, who called his co-star "cheeky".

Charlie continued: "I thought it was about 18 minutes, it was 18 minutes."

Naga then asked Charlie outright whether he'd seen the charts beforehand, to which he gave a witty response: "I always pay attention, whatever Matt is doing. That's what you should do isn't it Matt?"

© BBC/James Stack Charlie and Naga have hosted the show together since 2014

Matt added: "There was me very impressed."

Naga and Charlie have been a fan-favourite duo on the show since they were first paired together back in 2014 when the former became a permanent fixture in the main presenting line-up.

Naga previously commented on their on-screen chemistry back in 2020 while responding to a social media post from TV host Richard Osman that read: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Confirming Richard's theory, Naga penned "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.

© BBC The duo are often praised for their banter

Despite having hosted the show for over a decade, Naga is still just as excited by her work. "I am always buzzing," she told The Independent last year. "I'm buzzing before I start the show because you have to go in with that energy."

Naga went on to say that she doesn't need more than five hours of sleep before work and has an efficient morning routine. "I've timed my routine to 16 minutes," she revealed. "Everything is laid out: face moisturiser, hair wax, body moisturiser, deodorant – it's all in the same order every single time."

Meanwhile, Charlie refuses to snooze, previously telling RadioTimes.com: "I refuse to snooze. As soon as the alarm goes off, I am up. The other thing is, I embrace the siesta. It’s become a big thing for me. I sort of sit down in the afternoon and consciously do nothing. No snooze and have a siesta, that’s the formula."